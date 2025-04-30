403
Own your dream Mitsubishi car with 0% interest at Al Habtoor Motors
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 28 April 2025: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE is launching exciting new offers throughout the month of April. With summer just around the corner and holidays approaching, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these unbeatable offers to own a Mitsubishi vehicle.
In line with Al Habtoor Motors' commitment to making car ownership more affordable and accessible for all, these offers feature 0% interest on a wide selection of Mitsubishi vehicles, designed to enhance the customer experience by delivering significant savings and making owning their dream car easier than ever.
Mitsubishi's diverse lineup ensures that there's a perfect vehicle for every customer. Along with the 0% interest, customers can enjoy additional benefits like zero downpayment, an added value of 5-year unlimited kilometres manufacturer warranty alongside free insurance, as well as complimentary window tinting ensuring a complete seamless and worry-free ownership experience on the Outlander, ASX, Montero Sport, Eclipse Cross, Xpander and Xpander Cross.
Whether it’s the Outlander and Montero Sport perfect for city driving or off-road adventures with the family, or the stylish and sporty Eclipse Cross, the Xpander Cross with the endless storage and comfort, the fuel-efficient ASX compact SUV, Mitsubishi offers a vehicle to cater to every driving preference.
Mitsubishi Motors has built a reputation as a leading Japanese brand, renowned for its reliability, performance, and innovation in automotive technology. Customers are invited to explore these exclusive offers and discover the full range of Mitsubishi vehicles at Al Habtoor Motors showrooms across the UAE.
