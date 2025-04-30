403
Enjoy a Business Lunch Bonanza as May Madness Has Taken Over at The Stables
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (April 2025): Looking to break up the workday with a wallet-friendly yet delicious dining experience? Look no further than The Stables, the beloved British gastropub located in the heart of Dubai’s Trade Centre Area. This inviting locale is taking lunchtime up a notch, unveiling its limited-time May Madness Business Lunch. Running Monday to Friday throughout the month of May, this enticing offer is the ideal choice for some midday respite, allowing guests to savour one main course and one beverage for just AED 25, down from its original AED 49, between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.
Conveniently located along Sheikh Zayed Road, The Stables is a nostalgic British escape in the heart of Dubai’s bustling business district. With its charming vintageédécor, comfortable seating, and warm, welcoming ambience,’it’s a great retreat for professionals looking to recharge, reconnect, or host casual meetings in a laid-back yet refined setting. A perfect destination for sealing deals or simply escaping your desk, The Stables makes every lunch break count.
As for the food, guests can look forward to a hearty selection of classics and comforting bites. Highlights include the Grilled Scottish Salmon, cooked to perfection, and the ever-popular Stables Classic Burger, stacked high with juicy goodness and served with all the fixings. Lighter options are also available, such as the Chicken Caesar Salad, while vegetarians can savour the delicious Portobello Mushroom Burger or the cheesy delight of a Classic Margherita Pizza.
If pasta is more your style, the Penne Alfredo offers a creamy, indulgent experience, and seafood fans can’t go wrong with the crisp, golden Mini Atlantic Cod Fish & Chips. Whatever your choice, each dish is served with a choice of refreshing beverages to keep spirits high and productivity flowing. Diners can pick from a range of soft drinks and hot beverages or opt instead to indulge in a glass of house grape, bottled hops, or a house spirit with mixer, promising something to suit every palate and pace.
Don’t miss out and take this opportunity to catch up with colleagues or simply enjoy some solo time away from your screen. The Stabl’s’ May Madness Business Lunch is the perfect excuse to press pause and enjoy great food at an unbeatable price, so hurry and grab this incredible deal befor’ it’s gone.
