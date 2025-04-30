Neha Dhupia Shows The Stress Of ‘Getting Ready Is Real’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia took to social media to give a candid glimpse into the reality behind the scenes, revealing that the stress of getting ready is very much real.

On Wednesday, the 'Lust Stories' actress posted a video on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen getting ready for an event in Delhi. For the caption, Neha wrote,“The stress of getting ready is real !!!!! .#atleastforme #delhi #workmode.”

In the video, the actress could be seen clad in her comfy nightwear, makeup-free and relaxed, offering a peek into the calm before the chaos. As the clip progressed, Neha Dhupia underwent a complete transformation - from laid-back home mode to red carpet ready. Stylists buzzed around her, working on her hair and makeup, as she sat patiently, sipping her drink and flashing a smile. Needless to say, the candid moment not only highlighted the effort that goes into achieving the final glamorous look but also reminded fans that behind every flawless appearance is a whirlwind of preparation.

The 'Tumhari Sulu' actress is very active on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her personal and professional life - from candid family moments and behind-the-scenes videos to glimpses of her fashion choices and on-set diaries. Neha had earlier shared a couple of her photos from the sets of MTV Roadies and captioned it,“#roadies isn't just a show ... it's an #emotion ....Not me but someone called me a lioness and them my cubs ( that's why the loss made it even harder ) ... watch the last few images to know what I mean ....As for the rest , the endless hugs made it all less harder.”

On the work front, Neha is currently seen as a gang leader in the latest season of 'MTV Roadies,' titled 'MTV Roadies Double Cross,' which marks the return of host Rannvijay Singha, the original Roadie. Dhupia's gang members include Syed Azhar Hassan, Manmeet Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Harsh Arora, Rashmitha Shetty, Jeanbi Gangmei (Jimy), Zorawar Singh, and Simran B.

On the big screen, Neha was last seen in the film“Bad Newz,” which also starred Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.