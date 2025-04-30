403
Report Indicates Poor Are Getting Poorer in Germany
(MENAFN) Germany's underprivileged communities are experiencing a worsening financial reality, as a recent analysis highlights the severe impact of inflation on the country's most at-risk citizens. Released on Tuesday, the report reveals a swift and troubling decline in living conditions for low-income populations.
According to findings from the German Parity Welfare Association, approximately 13 million individuals—representing close to one in six citizens—now fall beneath the national poverty threshold. T
he rate of poverty surged to 15.5 percent in 2024, marking an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous year.
“The figures confirm what many people on low incomes have long felt in their everyday lives: the poor are getting poorer,” stated Joachim Rock, Managing Director of the German Parity Welfare Association.
He further emphasized that, “The loss of purchasing power in recent years worsened the already difficult financial situation of millions of affected people. The new government must make fighting poverty and social exclusion a top priority.”
Within the European Union's strongest economy, marginalized groups such as single caregivers, youth, and pensioners were among those most affected, the report outlines.
Elderly women, in particular, faced heightened economic fragility. Median earnings for individuals below the poverty line declined from EURO981 (USD1,118) per month in 2020 to EURO921 (USD1,049) in 2024, after accounting for inflation.
Additionally, around five million citizens were unable to afford adequate heating or replace deteriorating clothes, underscoring the deepening financial strain.
