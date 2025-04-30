J INTS BIO Presents Research Results For Next-Generation Innovative Anticancer Therapeutics 'JIN-A02' And 'JIN-001' At AACR 2025

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases worldwide, and among these, EGFR mutations are considered a major therapeutic target. JIN-A02, introduced at AACR 2025, showed outstanding therapeutic efficacy in patients who developed resistance to existing third-generation EGFR-TKIs. In particular, JIN-A02 demonstrated remarkable antitumor activity in patients with EGFR C797S mutation-currently a mutation for which no approved targeted therapies exist-thus opening a new avenue for treatment options.

In the clinical trial, a patient in the 300 mg cohort showed complete clearance of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) harboring either the C797S or Ex19del mutation, and ctDNA carrying the T790M mutation was reduced by over 90%. Clinically, a partial response (PR) was observed, with tumor size reductions of up to 39.7%, and notable shrinkage of intracranial metastatic lesions. These findings are particularly important for NSCLC patients, in whom brain metastases are common. Furthermore, no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or serious adverse events were observed up to the 300 mg dose, highlighting the excellent safety profile of JIN-A02. This safety profile is expected to be particularly beneficial for patients requiring long-term treatment and combination therapies.

Currently, JIN-A02 is undergoing multinational clinical trials in Korea, the United States, Thailand, and other countries, and it is being closely watched as a potential groundbreaking treatment option for EGFR-mutant NSCLC patients.

'JIN-001': An Innovative New Drug Targeting Refractory Ovarian Cancer

Also presented was 'JIN-001,' J INTS BIO's second-generation synthetic HSP90 inhibitor, developed as a new strategy to overcome resistance to existing ovarian cancer treatments. Ovarian cancer remains one of the deadliest gynecological malignancies, as it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage when effective treatment options are extremely limited.

The preclinical study demonstrated that JIN-001, when combined with the chemotherapeutic agent cisplatin, significantly enhanced tumor suppression compared to cisplatin alone. Notably, even at low concentrations (≤0.1 μM), JIN-001 enhanced the antitumor activity of cisplatin against both cisplatin-sensitive and cisplatin-resistant ovarian cancer cells, compared to cisplatin alone. Moreover, the combination therapy significantly reduced the expression of key signaling proteins related to cisplatin resistance, contributing to a sustained antitumor effect.

Based on these promising results, J INTS BIO is planning additional preclinical studies and aims to rapidly advance JIN-001 into clinical trials, with the goal of establishing a new standard of care for the treatment of refractory and multidrug-resistant ovarian cancer.

Led by the presentation at AACR 2025, J INTS BIO aims to further strengthen its competitiveness in the global oncology market and solidify its position as a frontrunner in next-generation anticancer drug development. The company also outlined its vision to continue delivering innovative therapies through ongoing research and development efforts, offering new hope to cancer patients worldwide.

