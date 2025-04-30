403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Melexis Q1 2025 Results – First Quarter Sales Of 198.2 Million EUR
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information
Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Ieper, Belgium - April 30th, 2025, 07.00 hrs CET
Dear,
Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:
Attachment
-
PR_ENG_Melexis_Q1 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment