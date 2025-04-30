Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 Of NOK 511 Million In The 1St Quarter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard's operating revenues increased to NOK 2,036 million (NOK 1,975 million)in the 1quarter of 2025. EBITDAreached NOK 511 million (NOK 442 million). The result in BioSolutions increased, BioMaterials had a result in line with the corresponding quarter last year and Fine Chemicals had a lower result.

Strong sales to agriculture were the main reason for the all-time high result in BioSolutions. For BioMaterials, higher sales prices were offset by lower sales volume, increased wood costs, and cost increases in general. Lower sales prices for bioethanol were the main reason for the weaker result in Fine Chemicals. The net currency effects were positive.

Profit before tax was NOK 319 million (NOK 261 million). Earnings per share were NOK 2.52 (NOK 2.01).

- We are pleased to report an all-time high result for BioSolutions. Our specialisation strategy has demonstrated resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions and will remain the key driver of our future success, says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

Contacts:

Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

Director Communications, Tone Horvei Bredal, +47 924 67 711

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses

2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer at Borregaard ASA, on 30 April 2025 at 07:00 CEST.





Attachments



1st quarter 2025 presentation

1st quarter 2025 report Quarterly and accounting figures 1st quarter 2025