AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q1 Of 2025
|(EUR thousand)
|Sales
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change %
|12 months 2024
|Media segment
|16 983
|16 205
|5%
|76 071
|advertising revenue
|8 489
|8 800
|-4%
|42 234
|subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales)
|5 196
|5 043
|3%
|20 457
|ticket sales platforms
|1 000
|910
|10%
|4 157
|outdoor screens
|929
|783
|19%
|4 445
|sale of other goods and services
|1 369
|669
|105%
|4 778
|Corporate functions
|196
|170
|15%
|752
|Inter-segment eliminations
|(176)
|(155)
|(653)
|TOTAL GROUP
|17 003
|16 220
|5%
|76 170
|incl. revenue from all digital channels
|14 335
|13 668
|5%
|65 786
|% of revenue from all digital channels
|84%
|84%
|86%
|(EUR thousand)
|EBITDA
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change %
|12 months 2024
|Media segment
|626
|914
|-32%
|12 364
|Corporate functions
|(383)
|(477)
|20%
|(1 699)
|Inter-segment eliminations
|2
|4
|11
|TOTAL GROUP
|244
|442
|-45%
|10 677
|EBITDA margin
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|12 months 2024
|Media segment
|4%
|6%
|16%
|TOTAL GROUP
|1%
|3%
|14%
Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8 441
|8 971
|Trade and other receivables
|15 150
|14 394
|Corporate income tax prepayment
|175
|170
|Inventories
|382
|373
|Total current assets
|24 147
|23 908
|Non-current assets
|Other receivables and investments
|1 775
|1 775
|Deferred tax asset
|71
|71
|Investments in joint ventures
|917
|872
|Investments in associates
|2 397
|2 464
|Property, plant and equipment
|10 485
|10 834
|Intangible assets
|74 160
|74 112
|Total non-current assets
|89 804
|90 128
|TOTAL ASSETS
|113 951
|114 036
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|5 383
|5 309
|Trade and other payables
|28 617
|27 014
|Corporate income tax payable
|17
|36
|Total current liabilities
|34 017
|32 359
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|23 088
|23 232
|Other long-term liabilities
|5
|5
|Total non-current liabilities
|23 093
|23 237
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|57 110
|55 596
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|18 576
|18 576
|Share premium
|14 295
|14 295
|Treasury shares
|(5)
|(5)
|Reserves
|2 364
|2 364
|Retained earnings
|21 611
|23 210
|TOTAL EQUITY
|56 841
|58 440
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|113 951
|114 036
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|12 months 2024
|Sales
|17 003
|16 220
|76 170
|Cost of sales
|(14 848)
|(13 569)
|(58 209)
|Gross profit
|2 155
|2 652
|17 961
|Other income
|171
|156
|959
|Marketing expenses
|(908)
|(858)
|(3 369)
|Administrative expenses
|(2 770)
|(2 834)
|(10 530)
|Other expenses
|(48)
|(21)
|(164)
|Operating profit /(loss)
|(1 400)
|(906)
|4 857
|Interest income
|28
|36
|117
|Interest expenses
|(411)
|(457)
|(1 836)
|Other finance income/(costs)
|(17)
|(11)
|(58)
|Net finance cost
|(400)
|(432)
|(1 777)
|Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures
|44
|39
|318
|Profit/(loss) on shares of associates
|161
|80
|471
|Profit /(loss) before income tax
|(1 595)
|(1 218)
|3 869
|Income tax expense
|(4)
|(4)
|(617)
|Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period
|(1 599)
|(1 221)
|3 252
|Total comprehensive income /(loss)
|(1 599)
|(1 221)
|3 252
|Earnings per share (euro)
|Basic earnings per share
|(0.0517)
|(0.0404)
|0.1058
Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|12 months 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year
|(1 400)
|(906)
|4 857
|Adjustments for (non-cash):
|Depreciation and amortisation
|1 643
|1 353
|5 823
|(Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment
|16
|4
|33
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Trade and other receivables
|(727)
|367
|(1 281)
|Inventories
|(9)
|(11)
|(52)
|Trade and other payables
|1 473
|469
|3 390
|Income tax paid
|(27)
|(73)
|(707)
|Interest paid
|(303)
|(336)
|(1 875)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|664
|867
|10 188
|Cash flows from investing activities
| Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /sale/
cash paid-in equity-accounted investees
|0
|0
|(5 246)
|Interest received
|28
|36
|115
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(988)
|(1 082)
|(4 619)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|1
|3
|3
|Loans granted
|0
|0
|(12)
|Loan repayments received
|0
|4
|4
|Dividends received
|228
|102
|379
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(731)
|(937)
|(9 376)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividends paid
|0
|0
|(1 848)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(623)
|(557)
|(2 315)
|Change in overdraft
|887
|0
|0
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|0
|4 640
|Repayments of bank loans
|(726)
|(561)
|(2 419)
|Proceeds from share issuance
|0
|0
|98
|Proceeds from sale of treasury shares
|0
|343
|397
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(463)
|(775)
|(1 447)
|NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(530)
|(845)
|(635)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|8 971
|9 606
|9 606
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|8 441
|8 761
|8 971
Lili Kirikal
CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.
