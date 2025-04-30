A Smartwatch That Puts People First - The GTS7 Pro By Trevit Was Inspired By One Beautiful Moment

The GTS7 Pro by Trevit: Where design meets function.

- Chérie Oduwole, Founder of TrevitLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When the founder's mother received a smartwatch as a gift, her reaction was unforgettable. Her eyes lit up - not because of the tech, but because of what it meant: support, encouragement, and a gentle reminder to care for herself.That moment stuck with Chérie. It became the spark behind Trevit.“I couldn't stop thinking about how happy she was. I wanted others to feel that way too.”- Chérie Oduwole, Founder of TrevitLaunched without fanfare a few months ago, Trevit is now gaining attention for doing things differently. Chérie initially considered designing a watch from scratch. However, she quickly realized this would require a hefty investment, drive up the cost, and ultimately make it less accessible to the people she wanted to help. Instead, she devoted weeks to finding manufacturers and suppliers that could deliver premium quality at a price that made sense. After testing multiple options, she found the perfect fit.The result? The GTS7 Pro by Trevit , a smartwatch that blends thoughtful design with genuine care - packed with useful features, made to be easy to use, and offered at a price that makes sense.The GTS7 Pro by Trevit is more than a fitness tracker - it's a companion for your well-being. With tools that help you stay connected to your body, your day, and your goals, it includes:✅ Comprehensive Health Tracking: blood pressure, heart rate, sleep analysis, stress, blood oxygen, women's health, and more✅ 100+ Sports Modes to track and support your favourite activities✅ 1.97" AMOLED Display with ultra-clear visuals✅ 150+ Watch Faces for every mood and moment✅ Fast, Stable Bluetooth Connection for seamless pairing✅ Up to 10-Day Battery Life (and up to 45-day power saver mode)✅ Sleek Full-Metal Body & Interchangeable Straps✅ Android & iOS CompatibilityAnd that's just the start! The GTS7 Pro by Trevit also includes a host of features such as a pomodoro timer, event reminders, music control, voice assistant, alarms, find my phone, and much more - all designed to make your day a little smoother.“I'm not trying to compete with the big names. I just wanted something genuine - something affordable that makes people feel taken care of. That's what really matters.”- ChérieTrevit is proudly based in Canada and rooted in care, purpose, and personal service. The GTS7 Pro by Trevit is more than a smartwatch; it's a small but meaningful reminder to slow down, check in, and take care of what truly matters.About TrevitTrevit is a brand built on love: for comfort, for health, and for tech that makes life better. Founded by Chérie Oduwole out of a deep passion for well-being and simplicity, the GTS7 Pro reflects everything Trevit stands for: ease, beauty, usefulness, and care.🛍️ Get The GTS7 Pro by Trevit at:

