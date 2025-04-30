Orange Crush Festival 2026: Tybee Island's Premier Spring Beach Music Festival Takes Major Step Forward

Tybee Island's Orange Crush Festival is evolving into a multi-million-dollar annual event, with significant investment opportunities and projected ROI

TYBEE ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Orange Crush Festival , one of the most anticipated beach festivals on the East Coast, is set to take a major leap forward in 2026. With the 2025 festival setting the stage for incredible growth, the 2026 event is expected to become a multi-million-dollar annual music festival that rivals major events like Coachella and Rolling Loud. Festival organizers are now offering an exclusive investment opportunity, with significant growth potential and a promising return on investment.In 2025, festival trademark owner George“Mikey” Ransom Turner III collaborated with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce to elevate the festival's rich history and transition it into a premier, multi-day beach music festival. With verbal approval from Tybee Island Mayor Brian West and City Manager Bret Bell for a 3-day beach music festival in 2026, this event is poised to draw tens of thousands of music fans from around the world.Investment Opportunity Highlights:Annual Orange Crush Festival Licensing Agreement ($42,000 - $50,000): Includes 2026 naming rights, creative control, all revenue streams, and promotional & executive resources.Annual Tybee Permitting Fees ($1,500 - $4,500)Annual Tybee on-site EMS Services ($3,500+)Annual Tybee on-site Trash/Dumpsters ($3,000+)Annual Tybee Beach Stage DNR APPROVED ($25,000+)Annual Tybee Beach Tents & Gates ($13,000+)Annual Portable Restroom Rentals ($2,500+)Festival ASCAP Performance Rights (Cost/Pricing TBD)Festival/Tour Artist Bookings (Cost/Pricing TBD)Revenue Streams:Beach Festival Tickets Sales %After Party Ticket Sales %Festival Merchandise Sales %Artist Merchandise Sales %Tent Rental Sales %Sponsorship Sales %Alcohol Sales %Music Streaming Sales %Beach Performance Slot Sales %After Party Performance Slot Sales %Estimated Investment and Return on Investment (ROI):Based on historical attendance, industry-standard ticketing, merchandise, and sponsorship sales, the 3-day festival is projected to generate an estimated $2.5 million to $7.5 million in gross revenue, with potential net profits ranging between $1.5 million and $6.5 million annually as the festival continues to expand.Initial total investment is estimated between $170,000 and $275,000 annually, with projected net profits ranging between $1.5 million and $6.5 million. This represents a potential return on investment (ROI) of approximately 545% to 3,800%, positioning the Orange Crush Festival as one of the most compelling emerging large-scale music festival opportunities in the United States.Contact Information:George“Mikey” Ransom Turner III, Trademark Owner📧 Email: ...📞 Phone: 912-665-2538Bret Bell, Tybee City Manager📧 Email: ...Brian West, Tybee Mayor📧 Email: ...📍 Location: 403 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31328🔗 Read more about the organizer:The Sun Bulletin – George“Mikey” Ransom Turner III BiographyFor more information and to stay updated, visit Instagram: @orangecrush.25Location:403 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31328

