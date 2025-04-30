Beyond The Sale: Dongfeng UAE's After-Sales Service Redefines Customer Care Across The Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dongfeng Motors, represented by MAHY Khoory Automotive in the United Arab Emirates, is strengthening its position in the automotive market with a strategic focus on exceptional after-sales service. As competition intensifies across the region, Dongfeng is investing in advanced service centres, comprehensive warranties, and customer education to ensure long-term satisfaction and peace of mind for its growing customer base.

With a strong belief that the customer journey begins after the sale, Dongfeng's after-sales programme is designed to enhance every aspect of vehicle ownership.

From city streets to suburban drives, Dongfeng has made it easier than ever for customers to keep their vehicles running at their best. Across the UAE, the brand has rolled out a growing network of next-generation service centres-spaces that combine smart technology with personalised care. Each location is equipped with high-tech diagnostics and staffed by factory-trained professionals. Customers can expect a hassle-free experience thanks to easy online bookings, comfortable lounges, and doorstep pick-up and drop-off options. These centres aren't just built for cars-they're built around people and their busy lives.

To build further confidence among drivers, Dongfeng offers comprehensive warranty coverage, with the flexibility of extended plans based on the customer's specific needs. These warranties cover major components and are a testament to the brand's confidence in its engineering quality.

“At Dongfeng, the customer relationship doesn't end with the sale-it starts there,” said Sajeer Salam, National Aftersales Manager at Dongfeng UAE.“Our goal is to deliver confidence, convenience, and care throughout every step of the ownership experience. We're not just maintaining vehicles-we're building lasting relationships.”

In addition to top-tier service infrastructure, Dongfeng is also prioritising customer empowerment through educational initiatives. Regular workshops and information sessions are held to help drivers better understand their vehicles, from basic maintenance to the use of in-car technology. This proactive approach enhances trust and transparency between the brand and its customers.

Furthermore, Dongfeng continuously improves its after-sales offerings by collecting customer feedback and tracking satisfaction. This ongoing dialogue helps the brand refine its services and stay aligned with market expectations.

Dongfeng's commitment to after-sales excellence is setting a new benchmark in the UAE automotive sector. Through continuous innovation, infrastructure investment, and a customer-first mindset, the brand is not only delivering quality vehicles-but also building a reputation for reliability and responsive care long after the sale is made.