Rohit Sharma Birthday: Cricket Legend Narrates Playful-Unique Birthday Celebrations With Team, 'Hardik Ko Cake...' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rohit Sharma, the cricket legend turned 38 years old on April 30 this year and fans worldwide are celebrating the Hitman's special day. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and formidable, Rohit Sharma detailed how the Indian cricket team celebrates birthday of fellow mates.

Fondly remembering moments, he said that his birthday doesn't fall during the Indian cricket team calendar. Narrating the grand and unique celebrations that take place during fellow players' birthday, Rohit Sharma said that his co-mates indulge in lively celebrations.

| Hitman turns 38: Rohit Sharmas journey of patience, persistence and perseverance

Narrating an episode, he further mentioned that players have a fun-filled time enjoying as they playfully apply cake not on each other's face but also on their body. Since, his birthday falls during the IPL season every year, he doesn't get that messy as foreign players disapprove the playful activity with birthday cake.

“My Birthday is celebrated during IPL time ...foreign players don't like playing with birthday cake and getting dirty,” Rohit Sharma said. Reminiscing a birthday celebration episode when the team of eleven to fifteen players celebrated the birthday of three players, Rohit said,“Hardik (Pandya) ko cake se nehla diya.”

| Rohit Sharma Birthday: Fans can't keep calm, wishes pour in on social media

A social media user shared a clip of Rohit Sharma's interview on Instagram with the title“A Sweet Tribute to Rohit Sharma - Birthday Cake for the Hitman!” on the occasion of his birthday.

Rohit Sharma career highlights

Some highlights of the noted player's career include the highest individual ODI score of 264 runs. Rohit Sharma is the only player with three ODI double centuries. Another significant milestone that Rohit Sharma has achieved is of scoring 11,000 ODI runs, making history by becoming the second-fastest player to claim this title.

| Rohit Sharma @ 38: Mumbai Cha Raja who conquered world cricket with sixes, tactical brilliance and envious trophy cabinet

Notably, India claimed the T20 World Cup title last year under his leadership, followed by the Champions Trophy in 2025.