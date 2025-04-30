Ukinbound Returns To Arabian Travel Market To Host The UK Stand

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Leading travel trade association UKinbound is delighted to return to Arabian Travel Market to host the UK's stand, in collaboration with 16 tourism businesses from across the country.

Alongside partners VisitBritain, these businesses will be exhibiting on-stand for the duration of the four-day event, showcasing their diverse UK product to buyers from across the Middle East, India and Africa.

A full list of businesses exhibiting on the UK stand can be found at the end of the release.

Delegates visiting the stand will hear why 2025 is a landmark year for the UK and the perfect time to visit, with milestone celebrations and exciting new launches across the country, including –



A calendar of immersive events to celebrate the 250th birthday of Jane Austen

Nationwide festivities to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the modern railway

The crowning of Bradford as the UK City of Culture

The Woman's Rugby World Cup The opening of new hotels, food halls, immersive tours and attractions

Earlier this year, national tourism agency VisitBritain launched a global screen tourism campaign 'Starring GREAT Britain' across its largest and most valuable inbound visitor markets, including the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries. The campaign showcases destinations across England, Scotland and Wales as the backdrop to great stories, action and adventure.

A range of new itineraries have been created, themed around film genres from romance to fantasy, action to adventure, which encourage visitors to broaden their itineraries, discover more regional destinations and stay longer.

It is also now even easier for nationals of the GCC to visit the UK, following the introduction of the UK's electronic travel authorisation (ETA) in 2024, which allows unlimited visits to the UK over a two-year period, for just £16.

The GCC is a valuable inbound market for Britain, with VisitBritain forecasting 1.4 million visits from the GCC to the UK in 2025, with those visitors spending £3.5 billion on their trips, up 25% on 2024.

Joss Croft OBE, CEO of UKinbound commented 'It is fantastic to be back again in Dubai, showcasing the depth and breadth of UK tourism product to international visitors. We have a brilliant selection of UK tourism companies exhibiting on the UK stand, ready to do business with the Middle East, India and African markets.

'Alongside diverse landscapes, rich cultural attractions and inspiring experiences; and a fantastic calendar of events and anniversaries, the UK is the perfect place to visit in 2025. The roll-out of our ETA, also means a visit to the UK is now smoother, more cost effective and even easier for Middle Eastern visitors.'

Gary Robson, Director for Middle East, India and Europe at VisitBritain, said:

'We're proud to once again be partnering with UKinbound at this year's Arabian Travel Market, showcasing Britain's fantastic tourism offer to buyers from across the GCC. With increased airline connectivity, including into regional gateways in the UK, and the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme, travel from the Gulf to the UK is more accessible than ever.

'The GCC is a very important visitor market for the UK. To build on the strong growth we are seeing, we've recently launched our new international 'Starring GREAT Britain' screen tourism campaign across the Gulf. From exploring our vibrant cities, world-class attractions and stunning countryside, the backdrop to so many iconic filming locations, to enjoying our exciting contemporary culture and hospitality, Starring GREAT Britain inspires visitors to put themselves in the picture, discover more and book a trip to Britain right now.'

UKinbound will be exhibiting in the European Hall 5, stand EU6129, from Monday 28 April to Thursday 1 May 2025.

UK based tourism and hospitality businesses exhibiting on the UK stand at Arabian Travel Market are: ABBA Voyage, Abbey - The Destination Experts, Angela Shanley Associates, Battersea Power Station, Big Ben Coaches, EG Chauffeurs - London & UK Wide, Evan Evans Tours, GB DMC, Gerrys DMC (UK Europe UAE USA), Golden Tours - Gray Line London, Marble Tours, Marketing Manchester, Mazza Group, The Lowry Hotel Manchester

Visit Shakespeare's England and Worldwide DMC in addition to the national tourist board – VisitBritain.