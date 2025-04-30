RTA Completes Several Traffic Improvements In Al Barsha South 1

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 29th April 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of major traffic enhancements on Street 34 in Al Barsha South 1. Carried out in response to community feedback, these upgrades are part of RTA's broader efforts to improve the road network, enhance traffic safety across main and internal roads, and elevate infrastructure within residential areas. These efforts align with Dubai's ongoing and future urban development and reflect RTA's vision of becoming the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility.

Key enhancements included the development of four new entry and exit points along Street 34 in Al Barsha South 1, designed to ease vehicle movement and reduce inbound and outbound travel time from five minutes to under one minute. The works also encompassed the construction of continuous sidewalks along the street and the addition of 158 new parking spaces to better serve residents. These improvements aim to streamline parking activity, limit random roadside parking and vehicle movement, and enhance overall traffic safety throughout the neighbourhood.

RTA also constructed a new U-turn at the junction of Street 34 and Al Hadaeq Street to improve traffic flow, provide more direct access for residents, and maximise the efficiency of the newly developed entry and exit points. This upgrade has successfully reduced travel time in and out of the area from five minutes to just one.

Reflecting on the improvements, Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said:“The recent rapid enhancements in Al Barsha South are part of RTA's broader efforts to ensure safer and more efficient traffic movement across Dubai's Road network, especially within residential communities. These upgrades align with the vision of our leadership to elevate quality of life by delivering reliable, safe mobility infrastructure and fostering a fully integrated, sustainable urban environment.”

He added:“The enhancements have eased traffic flow and reduced congestion at key intersections. As part of our ongoing commitment to pedestrian safety, RTA has constructed seven pedestrian crossings strategically distributed across internal roads. These crossings are specifically designed to minimise unsafe conflict points between vehicles and pedestrians, particularly in high-density residential areas such as Al Barsha South.”

Al Banna reaffirmed RTA's commitment to implementing effective traffic solutions and upgrading infrastructure across both main and local roads with high traffic volumes. He also emphasised the RTA's dedication to engaging with community feedback and assessing its implementation potential, supporting Dubai's ongoing development and aligning with its strategic objective of enhancing liveability for both residents and visitors.