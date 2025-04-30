403
Poll: Australians Call for Stricter Measures on Child Online Safety
(MENAFN) A recent national survey highlights widespread concern among Australians over the safety of children on the internet and reveals strong public backing for stricter government measures to tackle online sexual exploitation and abuse.
According to a media release from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) on Tuesday, almost 75% of Australians believe that platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram are unsafe for children. Additionally, only 21% of respondents think social media companies are sincerely dedicated to protecting young users.
The survey, conducted on behalf of the Childlight East Asia and Pacific Hub at UNSW, involved 1,005 Australian adults and found that 86% believe the government should take stronger action to prevent online child sexual abuse.
"Parents and citizens are deeply concerned about the risks children face online, and they want bold, practical action from their leaders," remarked Michael Salter, director of the Childlight Hub at UNSW Arts, Design & Architecture.
Among the survey's key results: 89% of participants support enforcing strict age verification on pornographic websites; 92% are in favor of banning applications that can generate fake nude images, including those depicting minors; and 92% support tougher rules for tech companies to detect and remove child abuse content while ensuring privacy protections for users.
Furthermore, 76% of those surveyed endorse barring individuals under 16 from using social media, 88% support mandatory verification of age and identity for users, and over two-thirds back legal consequences for tech executives if their platforms fail to prevent child sexual abuse.
Salter noted that the volume of child abuse content online has risen steadily for 20 years and said the industry's resistance to detection tools and accountability has exacerbated the issue.
