German MP: Europeans Must Not Accept Russian-American Plan To Surrender Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Europeans must defend Ukraine, even if it contradicts some of the ideas of US President Trump, who has so far presented not a peace plan but rather the Kremlin's wishes.

This was stated in a brief comment to Ukrinform by Robin Wagener, a member of the Bundestag from the Green Party and head of the German-Ukrainian interparliamentary group in the previous convocation of the highest legislative body.

“Donald Trump presented not a peace plan, but a Russian wish list. We Europeans should not accept this Russian-American offer of surrender. We must clearly oppose it together,” Wagener said, commenting on the United States' peace proposals.

According to the politician, it is time for the Europeans to renew their energy in their efforts for peace in Ukraine.

“In doing so, we must continue to put Ukraine in a strong negotiating position and equip it accordingly: militarily, financially and humanitarianly,” the MP said.

He fully agrees that Ukraine is defending not only its own, but also Western, European, and German values and achievements.

“That is why we must defend Ukraine with a new European resolve. Even in spite of Donald Trump's misguided ideas,” Wagener emphasized.

As a reminder, April 29 marked the 100th day of Donald Trump's second term in office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that Donald Trump expects a thirty-day cessation of hostilities , and called the three-day truce from Russian President Vladimir Putin absurd.