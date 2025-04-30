Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Number Of Victims Of Drone Attack On Kharkiv Increases To 39

2025-04-30 01:10:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the attack by Russian kamikaze drones has increased to 39.

According to Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram .

“The number of victims has increased to 30,” he said.

Later, Terekhov reported 39 victims.

Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians attack Kharkiv with Shahed drones

As Ukrinform reported, around 10:10 p.m. on April 29, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones , and at least 20 people were reported injured.

