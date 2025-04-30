Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses Another 1,100 Soldiers In War In Ukraine

2025-04-30 01:10:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 951,960 people, including another 1,100 people in the previous day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, Russian troops lost 10,729 (+1) tanks, 22,353 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 27,091 (+11) artillery systems, 1,374 (+1) MLRS, 1,146 (+0) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 34,289 (+112), cruise missiles - 3,196 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 46,611 (+179), special equipment - 3,869 (+9).

The data is being updated.

Read also: Medical facility damaged in Kherson region due to Russian drone attacks

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 29, as of 22:00, 125 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.

