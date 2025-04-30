Russian Army Loses Another 1,100 Soldiers In War In Ukraine
This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, Russian troops lost 10,729 (+1) tanks, 22,353 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 27,091 (+11) artillery systems, 1,374 (+1) MLRS, 1,146 (+0) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 34,289 (+112), cruise missiles - 3,196 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 46,611 (+179), special equipment - 3,869 (+9).
The data is being updated.
Read also: Medical facility damaged in Kherson region due to Russian drone attacks
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 29, as of 22:00, 125 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment