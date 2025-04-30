The Devland Foundation Sparks AI Tech Revolution To 'Serve The People'

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The DevLand Foundation Ignites a Gamified Revolution in Tech Education-Serving the People, Not Just the Elite

Sick of tech training that feels like a closed club? The DevLand Foundation, an independent sparkplug founded by tech entrepreneur Michael Kessler , is tearing down the ivory tower and unleashing a people-powered learning movement.

Mission: Serve the People

At its core, The DevLand Foundation exists to **serve the people**-not shareholders. By putting accessible, play-first education in everyone's hands, DevLand ensures that the next generation of innovators isn't limited by background, budget, or geography. From single parents in small towns to students in underserved urban schools, DevLand's gamified platforms are free (or pay-what-you-can) and open-source, because true innovation flourishes when barriers are removed.

“Tech shouldn't be a privilege,” says Michael Kessler.“Our mission is to hand the tools directly to the people-so they can build, share, and change the world on their terms.”

Disruptive, Play-First Learning

DevLand Arcade combines coding, AI fundamentals, and robotics into a thrilling, game-like experience. Tackle“quests,” level up, and join a community that celebrates every breakthrough-big or small.

DevLand Academy offers structured, adventure-driven curricula in AI, robotics, and software development. Complex concepts become hands-on challenges, not lecture marathons.

Independence & Open-Source Ethos

Operating **entirely independently**, DevLand refuses to bow to bloated corporate gatekeepers. Guided by Kessler and a lean leadership crew-including board members Jose Diego, MD , and Komy Yuan-the Foundation champions open-source collaboration, tearing down paywalls and handing the keys to innovation back to the people.

Early Buzz and People-First Initiatives

Tech insiders are buzzing: AiThority has hailed DevLand as a“visionary platform” that is rewriting the rulebook on tech learning. And DevLand's people-first slate for 2025 includes:

Global Code Tournaments, where anyone can compete in live, time-boxed challenges-with full scholarships for top performers from underserved regions.

Community R&D Sprints that pair local makers with DevLand mentors to co-create open hardware and software tools.

Free Youth Workshops in partnership with public libraries and community centers, ensuring that no kid is left behind

About The DevLand Foundation

The DevLand Foundation is an independent, people-powered initiative dedicated to democratizing technology education. Through its gamified, open-source platforms, it empowers anyone, anywhere, to unlock their creative potential and drive real change.

