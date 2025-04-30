After Loc, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire On International Border In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 30 (IANS) After resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) consecutively for the last six days, Pakistani troops on Wednesday initiated unprovoked firing on the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district.

The Defence ministry spokesman said,“Further to the previous update about 29-30 April (Night), unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan Army was also reported from their posts across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector."

“Indian Army troops responded appropriately,” the spokesman said.

The Pakistan Army had already initiated unprovoked firing on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive day as the Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately.

The Defence Ministry spokesman said earlier today,“During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir."

“Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the spokesman said.

During April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

The officials said the Indian Army responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

PM Modi has given a free hand to the armed forces to decide on the timing, targets and the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The statement came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Services, and the three chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force had a meeting with the PM.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces continue to demolish the houses of terrorists.

Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.