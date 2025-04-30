Robert De Niro’S Daughter Comes Out As Transgender

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn De Niro has talked about her experience in coming out as a trans woman.

“I think a big part of (my transition) is also the influence Black women have had on me,” the 29-year-old, who uses she/her pronouns, told Them in an interview published Tuesday, reports pagesix.

“I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way,” Airyn, who was born with the name Aaron, added.

Airyn, who is the daughter of De Niro and actress Toukie Smith, started hormone therapy in November 2024 and described herself as a“late bloomer.”

She said that seeing other trans women share their experiences and successes made her realise it was“not too late” for her to do the same.

As for how her family reacted to the news, Airyn said they accepted her“queerness” when she initially came out as a gay man in high school.

However, she continues to fear they will view her as the same person she was pre-transition.

Airyn said she's always struggled with her body type as the“bigger-bodied person” in a family of“thin or fit” individuals.

“I sort of stood out like a sore thumb and there wasn't anybody in my family that could relate to that experience. I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough,” Airyn said.

She argued that there is a difference between being visible and being seen, saying,“I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet.”

Airyn also said that she's pursuing a career as an actress and model, just like her mom, in hopes of being an“inspiration for at least one other person like (her) who is Black, who is queer, who's not a size extra small.”

“I'd want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don't fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic,” she said.

Robert, 81, welcomed Airyn and her twin brother, Julian Henry De Niro, with then-girlfriend Smith, 72, in 1995.