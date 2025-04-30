Love Shouldn't Hurt By Matthew Greg - A Reflective Memoir Of Endurance, Healing, And The Power Of Unbreakable Spirit

Matthew Greg

- Matthew GregKITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an extraordinary testament to human resilience, author Matthew Greg unveils Love Shouldn't Hurt , a powerful two-part memoir that captures a deeply personal story of trauma, loss, and ultimately, triumph. Written with brutal honesty and compassion, Matthew's journey resonates with anyone who has faced unimaginable pain-and dared to hope again.Raised in the rugged landscape of County Clare, Ireland, Matthew's early life was anything but idyllic. From the moment of his birth-battling extreme asthma and near-fatal jaundice-he was fighting for survival. As he grew, the challenges multiplied: an alcoholic mother, poverty that weighed heavily on every day, the loss of siblings, and unspeakable abuse at the hands of a neighbor he should have been able to trust.Through it all, Matthew never gave up hope.In Book 1 of Love Shouldn't Hurt, readers are immersed in the raw experiences of a child navigating a hostile and unpredictable world. Each chapter reveals the depth of trauma Matthew endured-physical, emotional, and psychological. Yet, there is a remarkable tenderness woven through the story: the innocence of childhood moments, the fierce love he craved, and the small victories that kept him moving forward.Book 2 continues his path into young adulthood, chronicling the difficult, often painful process of healing. Despite the scars left by his past, Matthew finds friendship, a passion for singing, and the courage to imagine a future beyond pain. His journey eventually leads him to Canada, where he meets the love of his life and finally finds the safety, support, and unconditional love he had always deserved."This memoir is not just about what happened to me," says Matthew Greg. "It's about survival. It's about facing the darkest parts of life and still choosing light. I want every reader who has ever felt broken, abandoned, or unheard to know: You are not alone, and your story isn't over yet."Told with stark vulnerability, light humor, and emotional depth, Love Shouldn't Hurt is both a deeply personal narrative and a universal story about the resilience of the human spirit. It speaks not only to survivors of abuse but to anyone who has ever struggled to find their place in a world that can sometimes seem unforgiving.Key Themes: Childhood trauma, survival, resilience, mental health, healing, love, and self-acceptance.Love Shouldn't Hurt (Books 1 and 2) are available now through major online retailers worldwide, such as, booktopia, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.About the AuthorMatthew Greg was born the sixth of ten living children in County Clare, Ireland. Overcoming an upbringing filled with adversity-from serious childhood illnesses and family dysfunction to devastating loss and abuse-Matthew's journey is a testament to resilience and hope. Now living happily in Ontario, Canada with his husband and two cats, Matthew is passionate about using his story to inspire others who are navigating their own paths to healing.

