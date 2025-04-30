Lucas Bergvall Signs New Six-Year Contract With Spurs

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 30 (IANS) Lucas Bergvall has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which will run until 2031, the Premier League club announced

Having reached agreement with the Club in February, 2024, Lucas joined the Suprs later that year on July 1 from Swedish Allsvenskan side Djurgarden.

An excellent debut campaign has seen the 19-year-old make a total of 45 appearances in all competitions to date, with his first coming against Leicester City in our opening game of the 2024/25 season.

He netted his first goal for the Club in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg in January, 2025, and has four assists to his name across fixtures in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

Sharing his excitement for the future after penning a new deal with the Club, Bergvall admitted that he's been through a learning process both on and off the pitch since joining us, but says he's thrilled to have committed his future to the Club.

"I'm really excited and really grateful to everyone who has helped me and I'm excited for this journey to continue. It's a club with great ambitions, I'm really enjoying being here and playing for this amazing football club," Bergvall was quoted by Spurs.

“I've learned a lot. Coming to a new country, a new culture, of course I had Deki (Dejan Kulusevski) helping me a lot in the beginning but still, living on your own, making food and everything... it's not only to be a footballer to train every day, it's everything around it. You have to take care of the car, the house or apartment... everything really, so I think I've developed a lot as a person as well as a player," je added.

After representing Sweden at Under-21, Under-19 and Under-17 levels, Lucas made his senior international debut in January, 2024, against Estonia and has made four appearances for his country to date.