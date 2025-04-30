Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amber International Holding Limited Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F


2025-04-30 12:00:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR ) ("Amber International", "we," "us," or the "Company"), a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions and operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2025 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at as well as on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ir ambr . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares representing its Class A ordinary shares upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected] .

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR ), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", is a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium delivers institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions to help institutions and high-net-worth individuals optimize their digital asset portfolios. The firm offers a regulated, scalable financial ecosystem powered by proprietary blockchain and financial technologies, AI-driven risk management, and quantitative algorithms across CeFi, DeFi, and OTC markets. Learn more at .

Media & Investor Contacts

In Asia:

Amber International Holding Limited

Serena Wang

Phone: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]


In the United States:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber International Holding Limited

