Trump Says 'He Wants To Be The Next Pope' Netizens Remind Him 'He Is Married And Not A Baptized Catholic' Watch
One of the users said,“This is more than hyperbole. He never says anything this outrageous just because. 😏” Another remarked,“Dolan is his buddy from his days in NYC, of course he said that. Trump would love Cardinal Sarah if he had the chance to meet him. Perhaps when he becomes Pope!”
“He cant.. one he isnt baptized Catholic. #2 he is married," commented the third user.“That's ridiculous. Stephen Miller is the only real choice,” said the fourth.“Dolan would be a TERRIBLE choice,” a user added.Also Read | Papal conclave to begin on May 7 to elect successor for Pope Francis
"Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" Trump had stated in a post to his Truth Social on X. At the White House Easter Egg Roll, he added, Francis was“a very good man who loved, loved the world, and he especially loved people that were having a hard time, and that's good with me. Later, Trump said,“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”Also Read | Trump 'sleeping', Biden 'smiling' at Pope Francis' funeral; netizens take notice US Vice-President JD Vance on Pope Francis' demise
“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” JD Vance said.
