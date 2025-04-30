'China Will Probably Eat Those Tariffs': Trump Doubles Down On Beijing, Says 'Great Times Are Ahead'

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his trade policies, reiterating his tough stance on China and asserting that Beijing deserved the steep tariffs placed on its exports.

In an interview with ABC News, the US President also addressed the American anxiety over tariff war as he asserted that“great times are ahead” for the American families.

“You don't know whether or not China's going to eat it. China probably will eat those tariffs,” Donald Trump said.

“China was making $1 trillion dollars a year. They were ripping us off like nobody has ever ripped us off. Almost every country in the world was ripping us off. They're not doing that anymore.”

When asked if hard times were ahead for the American families, Donald Trump said,“I don't think so. I think great times are ahead.”

Defending his actions in first 100 days and as early impacts on US consumers begin to emerge, Donald Trump said he had mentioned the changes during his campaign and won in elections.

He said Americans should not be surprised by his tariff regime, saying the levies were necessary to address trade deficits and revive domestic manufacturing.

“Look, we won a campaign by a lot. We won all seven swing states. We won the popular vote by a lot. You know, we had a tremendous campaign. I said all of these things during my campaign. I said, 'You're gonna have a transition period'.”

Since the tariffs were announced, Donald Trump has repeatedly used his social media platforms to urge Americans to hold steady, stating that“it won't be easy, but the end results will be historic.”

He also acknowledged that steep tariffs on on many Chinese goods amounted to a near-embargo.

“That's good,” Trump said.“They deserve it.”

When highlighted that the tariffs would increase prices, Trump said,“You don't know that. You don't know whether or not China's gonna to eat it.”

On the question that reputation of the United States had dropped down under his presidency, Donald Trump said,“I -- no, I think it's gone way up, and I think we're a respected country again. We were laughed at all over the world.”

While Trump has slapped new tariffs on friend and foe alike since coming to power, he has reserved his heaviest blows for China , with new levies of up to 145 per cent on many Chinese imports.

Donald Trump also recently stated he wouldn't consider cutting tariffs on China unless Beijing offered a significant concession.

“Well, I'm not going to drop 'em unless they give us something that's, you know, substantial. Otherwise, I'm not going to drop 'em. It'll all work out. Those things always work,” Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

But as suggested by Donald Trump himself, the talks between the two countries are happening.

(With ABC News, Bloomberg inputs)