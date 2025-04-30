403
Gujarat News: Massive Fire Broke Out In Orchid Apartment, Ahmedabad Watch
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat: A fire erupted in the Orchid apartment in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The fire has been brought under control. Twenty fire tenders were dispatched to manage the situation, reported ANI.
