Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gujarat News: Massive Fire Broke Out In Orchid Apartment, Ahmedabad Watch

Gujarat News: Massive Fire Broke Out In Orchid Apartment, Ahmedabad Watch


2025-04-30 12:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat: A fire erupted in the Orchid apartment in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The fire has been brought under control. Twenty fire tenders were dispatched to manage the situation, reported ANI.

MENAFN30042025007365015876ID1109489512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search