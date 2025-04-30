Ukrainian Scribe Roshchyna Brutally Tortured In Russia: Signs Of 'Electric Shocks', Body Sent Back Without Eyes, Brain
Roshchyna was reportedly kidnapped and slain by Russians. Her body was termed as an“unidentified male” when it was given, the report said. New York Post report stated an unusual Russian marking,“SPAS", found on the listing may indicate the officially recorded cause of death, possibly signifying "total arterial damage to the heart."
The 27-year-old was on a reporting assignment to the Moscow-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region after travelling via Russian territory. She was missing until April 2024, when her father was informed via a letter from the Russian Ministry of Defence stating that she was being held in detention in Russia, AFP had reported.Also Read | Trump's Confident He'll Sign Ukraine Minerals Deal, Leavitt Says
Prosecutors told Ukrainian outlet Hromadske that her father has urged additional foreign exams.Yaroslav Yurchyshyn on Roshchyna's body
The body clearly showed signs of torture comprising abrasions, hemorrhages, a broken rib and possible evidence of electric shocks, the head of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office's war crimes department Yaroslav Yurchyshyn informed Pravda.
The report added a bruise on her neck possibly indicated to strangulation. It mentioned the official cause of death is still unassessed due to the mummified state of the body, with Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General arranging more tests.Also Read | 'Patch-up, make money with US deals': Trump's new pitch for Russia-Ukraine peace Yurchyshyn when Roshchyna's body came to Ukraine
"Victoria Roshchyna's body is in Ukraine. The journalist's body was returned as part of an exchange at the end of February," Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn had said, further stating,“Given the torture and the condition of the body, Roshchyna's family requested not one, but several DNA examinations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment