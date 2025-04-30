May Akshaya Tritiya Give New Strength To Viksit Bharat, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, expressing hope that the festival would serve as a catalyst in strengthening the nation's collective resolve towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is a significant Hindu festival observed annually. The day is believed to usher in success, good luck, and prosperity.

Traditionally, people mark the occasion by purchasing gold, a symbol of wealth and security, to invite blessings for the future.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Infinite best wishes to all of you on Akshaya Tritiya. May this auspicious festival dedicated to humanity bring success, prosperity and happiness to everyone, which gives new strength to the resolve of a Viksit Bharat."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings through a social media post.

"Infinite best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, the festival symbolising the confluence of nature and culture. I wish that this holy festival brings eternal virtue, good fortune and prosperity in everyone's life," Shah wrote.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda joined in conveying greetings, stating, "I convey my heartfelt best wishes to all of you on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' which bestows everlasting virtuous results."

"May this auspicious day bring an inexhaustible flow of happiness, prosperity and auspicious opportunities in the life of all of you. May everyone's life be blessed with positivity, divinity and self-study," he added.

The term Akshaya denotes something eternal or indestructible, while Tritiya refers to the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar calendar.

The day is considered highly auspicious for initiating new ventures, buying valuables, and performing religious rituals. Devotees believe that such acts on this day yield lifelong blessings and well-being.

The festival also coincides with Parashurama Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees also pay homage to Lord Shiva, underscoring the spiritual and cultural depth of the day.