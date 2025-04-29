TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.10,843 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.5,083 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Capex for the quarter was equivalent to 24% of the company's revenue, compared to Capex equivalent to 30% of revenue a year ago- -EBITDA less Capex reached a record high of Ps. 2,482 million in the period- -EBITDA less Capex and interest was Ps.587 million in the quarter, more than double from Ps.237 million a year ago- MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephony services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2025. "We were able to further boost our solid cash flow generation - defined as EBITDA less Capex less interest paid - which totaled Ps.587 million this quarter, more than double the prior-year figure, and which represents the fifth consecutive quarter of significant cash generation at Total Play. This positive performance this period comes amid solid progress on cost reduction initiatives that strengthened EBITDA, along with Capex, which represents only 24% of our revenues," commented Eduardo Kuri, CEO of Total Play. "The significant cost reduction also further boosted profitability, with a six-percentage-point increase in gross margin to 85% and a two-percentage-point increase in EBITDA margin to 47% this period." "On the balance sheet, we announced on April 14th the successful placement - among a limited number of investors - of US$200 million Additional Notes to Total Play's US$821 million Senior Secured Notes due 2032 issued last February," Mr. Kuri added. "The proceeds from the placement of the Additional Notes will be largely used to repay shorter-term debt, which translates into stability in the Company's leverage levels and a neutral effect on our net debt. They also extend Total Play's maturity profile and further strengthen our liquidity." First quarter results Revenue for the quarter was Ps.10,843 million, compared to Ps.11,087 million for the same period last year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.5,760 million, 6% lower than Ps.6,099 million for the previous year. As a result, Total Play's EBITDA grew 2% to Ps.5,083 million, up from Ps.4,988 million a year ago; the quarterly EBITDA margin was 47%, two percentage points higher than the same quarter in 2024. The company recorded an operating profit of Ps.763 million, compared to Ps.836 million a year ago. Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.1,961 million, compared to a loss of Ps.1,164 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change





Ps. %









Revenue from services $11,087 $10,843 $(244) (2) %









EBITDA $4,988 $5,083 $95 2 %









Operating income Net result $836 $(1,164) $763 $(1,961) $(73) $(797) (9)% (68)%









Amounts in millions of pesos. EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Revenue from services

The company's revenue decreased 2%, reflecting a 37% decline in revenue from its enterprise business and a 5% increase in sales from its residential segment.

Totalplay Residential's revenue growth, to Ps.9,570 million, compared to Ps.9,078 million in the previous year, is due to a 9% increase in the number of subscribers to the company's services compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching 5,328,703 - a figure that includes 68,036 small and medium-sized businesses - this period. The company believes that the number of users reached this quarter reflects its remarkable ability to offer technologically advanced internet services - with superior stability and speed - continuous innovation in its entertainment platform, and service excellence.

Compared to the previous quarter, the subscriber base increased by 108,921 users, in line with Total Play's strategy of moderating subscriber growth.

Average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) for the quarter was Ps.597, compared to Ps.617 a year ago. The decrease in ARPU is largely related to a growing proportion of users with doble-play packages compared to triple-play users within the total residential subscriber base.

The number of homes passed by Total Play in Mexico at the end of this period was 17,625,585, a figure with minor variations compared to 17,568,145 a year ago. This reflects the company's strategy of not investing in geographic coverage, in order to further strengthen cash flow generation.

Penetration - the proportion of homes passed by Total Play that have the company's telecommunications services - was 30.2% at the end of the quarter, up from 27.9% a year ago.

Revenue from the enterprise business was Ps.1,273 million, compared to Ps.2,009 million in the previous year. The reduction is due to the completion of predetermined-duration projects scheduled to conclude this period.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses decreased 6%, as a result of a 30% reduction in service costs and a 9% increase in general expenses.

The reduction in costs, to Ps.1,597 million, from Ps 2,295 million a year earlier, primarily resulted from lower costs for business projects concluded in the period, as well as lower content costs, partially offset by higher membership costs.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.4,163 million, from Ps.3,804 million, reflects higher maintenance and licensing expenses, partially offset by a reduction in personnel expenses.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.5,083 million, 2% higher than the Ps.4,988 million of the previous year.

Key variations below EBITDA were as follows:

An increase of Ps.168 million in depreciation and amortization, primarily resulting from user acquisition costs - telecommunications equipment, labor, and installation expenses.

An increase of Ps.627 million in the fair value of financial instruments, as a result of the prepayment of costs related to the issuance of Senior Notes due 2028 due to the completion of the exchange offer for such Notes - and the cancellation of the exchanged Notes - announced on February 10, 2025.

A growth of Ps.293 million in interest payable, consistent with an increase in the financial debt balance.

A foreign exchange loss of Ps.40 million this quarter, compared to a foreign exchange gain of Ps.410 million a year ago, as a result of a net monetary liability position in foreign currency, coupled with the depreciation of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to its appreciation the previous year.

Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.1,961 million, compared to a loss of Ps.1,164 million in the same period in 2024.

Balance sheet

As of March 31, 2025, the company's debt with cost was Ps.60,806 million, compared to Ps.51,388 million in the previous year. This increase includes the subscription of an additional US$225 million as part of the exchange of US$821 million Senior Secured Notes due 2032, announced last February, the effect of the exchange rate depreciation on foreign currency-denominated debt during the period, and the issuance of Cebures.

Lease liabilities were Ps.3,917 million, 28% lower than the previous year's Ps.5,459 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, as well as restricted cash held in trusts, was Ps.10,008 million, compared to Ps.4,860 million a year ago. As a result, the company's net debt was Ps.54,715 million, compared to Ps.51,987 million a year ago.

The debt ratio - Net Debt / EBITDA for the last two quarters, annualized - was 2.59 times.

Total Play's fixed assets - which include accumulated investments in fiber optic, telecommunications equipment, and subscriber acquisition costs, among other assets - were Ps. 85,944 million, compared to Ps. 61,693 million a year ago. The increase is related to the periodic recognition of the fair value of fixed assets - revaluation - under both, the Multi-Period Excess Earnings Method and the Market Approach.

In a follow-up event, on April 14, Total Play announced the successful placement of US$200 million Additional Notes to a limited number of investors, in addition to its US$821 million Senior Secured Notes due 2032, with an interest rate of 11.125%. The Additional Notes share the same characteristics - same contract, same guarantees, and fully fungible - as those of the Senior Secured Notes due 2032. The proceeds from the placement of the Additional Notes - in an all-cash transaction - will be used largely to repay shorter-term debt, extending Total Play's maturity profile and further strengthening its liquidity.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: .

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company ( ), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors, and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Rolando Villarreal + 52 (55) 1720 9167 + 52 (55) 1720 9167 [email protected] [email protected]

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 [email protected]

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Mexican pesos)









































1Q24

1Q25

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 11,087 100 %

10,843 100 %

(244) (2 %)





















Cost of services (2,295) (21 %)

(1,597) (15 %)

698 30 %





















Gross profit 8,792 79 %

9,246 85 %

454 5 %





















General expenses (3,804) (34 %)

(4,163) (38 %)

(359) (9 %)





















EBITDA 4,988 45 %

5,083 47 %

95 2 %





















Depreciation and amortization (4,152) (37 %)

(4,320) (40 %)

(168) (4 %)





















Operating profit 836 8 %

763 7 %

(73) (9 %)





















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue 69 1 %

56 1 %

(13) (19 %)

Derivative financial instruments (297) (3 %)

(924) (9 %)

(627) n.m.

Accrued interest expense (1,477) (13 %)

(1,770) (16 %)

(293) (20 %)

Other financial expenses (42) (0 %)

(200) (2 %)

(158) n.m.

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net 410 4 %

(40) (0 %)

(450) (110 %)



(1,337) (12 %)

(2,878) (27 %)

(1,541) (115 %)





















Loss before income tax provisions (501) (5 %)

(2,115) (20 %)

(1,614) n.m.





















Income tax provision (663) (6 %)

154 1 %

817 123 %





















Net loss for the period (1,164) (10 %)

(1,961) (18 %)

(797) (68 %)



TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



























As of March 31,











2024



2025



Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

Assets



















CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents

2,138 3 %

7,132 6 %

4,994 n.m.

Restricted cash in trusts

2,722 3 %

2,876 3 %

154 6 %

Customers - net

4,177 5 %

2,902 3 %

(1,275) (31 %)

Other accounts receivable

181 0 %

- 0 %

(181) (100 %)

Derivative financial instruments

- 0 %

193 0 %

193 n.a.

Recoverable taxes

4,137 5 %

3,365 3 %

(772) (19 %)

Related parties

319 0 %

297 0 %

(22) (7 %)

Inventories

2,508 3 %

2,416 2 %

(92) (4 %)

Prepaid expenses

593 1 %

576 1 %

(17) (3 %)

Total current assets

16,775 20 %

19,757 18 %

2,982 18 %























NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















Related parties

233 0 %

162 0 %

(71) (30 %)

Property, plant and equipmente - Net

61,693 72 %

85,944 77 %

24,251 39 %

Rights-of-use assets -Net

4,492 5 %

2,849 3 %

(1,643) (37 %)

Trademarks and other assets

2,093 2 %

2,458 2 %

365 17 %

Total non-current assets

68,511 80 %

91,413 82 %

22,902 33 %

Total assets

85,286 100 %

111,170 100 %

25,884 30 %























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES



















Financial debt

4,555 5 %

9,240 8 %

4,685 103 %

Lease liabilities

2,457 3 %

2,367 2 %

(90) (4 %)

Trade payables

14,708 17 %

12,718 11 %

(1,990) (14 %)

Reverse factoring

1,743 2 %

1,483 1 %

(260) (15 %)

Other payables and payable taxes

1,809 2 %

1,967 2 %

158 9 %

Related parties

1,026 1 %

1,195 1 %

169 16 %

Liabilities from contracts with customers

471 1 %

618 1 %

147 31 %

Interest payable

258 0 %

35 0 %

(223) (86 %)

Derivative financial instruments

111 0 %

- 0 %

(111) (100 %)

Total short-term liabilities

27,138 32 %

29,623 27 %

2,485 9 %























LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



















Financial debt

46,833 55 %

51,566 46 %

4,733 10 %

Lease liabilities

3,002 4 %

1,550 1 %

(1,452) (48 %)

Derivative financial instruments

- 0 %

- 0 %

- 0 %

Employee benefits

84 0 %

101 0 %

17 20 %

Deferred income tax

5,916 7 %

12,950 12 %

7,034 119 %

Total long-term liabilities

55,835 65 %

66,167 60 %

10,332 19 %

Total liabilities

82,973 97 %

95,790 86 %

12,817 15 %























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,313 3 %

15,380 14 %

13,067 n.m.

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

85,286 100 %

111,170 100 %

25,884 30 %



TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



















3 months period ended







March 31,







2024 2025 Operating activities:









Loss before income tax provision





(501) (2,115) Items not requiring the use of resources:









Depreciation and amortization





4,156 4,320 Employee benefits





9 9 Items related to investing or financing activities:









Accrued interest income





(69) (56) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions





1,816 2,893 Unrealized exchange gain





(187) (89)







5,224 4,962 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:









Customers and unearned revenue





(274) 315 Other receivables





1 - Related parties, net





65 53 Taxes to be recovered





4 353 Inventories





419 292 Advance payments





(64) (76) Trade payables





1,196 (906) Other payables





394 298











Cash flows generated by operating activities





6,965 5,291











Investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(3,297) (2,601) Other assets





15 (234) Collected interest





69 56











Cash flows (used in) investing activities





(3,213) (2,779)











Financing activities:









Loans (paid) received





(538) 4,312 Leasing cash flows





(601) (822) Restricted Cash in Trusts





654 (488) Reverse factoring





(491) (107) Derivative financial instruments





(1,561) 265 Interest payment





(1,454) (1,895)











Cahs flows (used) generated in financing activities





(3,991) 1,265 Net increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents





(239) 3,777 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year





2,377 3,355











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year





2,138 7,132

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

