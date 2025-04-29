The 8Th Digital China Summit Opened In Fuzhou, Fujian

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUZHOU, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, the 8th Digital China Summit (DCS) opened in Fuzhou, Fujian province. The event is co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Data Administration, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and co-organized by the Fujian Development and Reform Commission, the Fujian Data Administration, the Cyberspace Administration of Fujian, and the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government.

Secretariat of the DCS Organizing Committee stated that themed "25 Years of Endeavor, a New Chapter of Digital China: Intelligence Leads High-quality Development," DCS encompasses an opening ceremony, a main forum, sub-forums, the Digital China Innovation Contest, the Minjiang River Digital Night Talk, the Fuzhou Dialogue with the Future, and many more activities.

DCS has released over 70 achievements, including the Digital China Development Report (2024) and the National Data Resources Survey Report (2024) , showcasing the country's progress in digital technology innovation, AI application, data resource development and utilization, etc.

A number of new technologies, services, and products, such as AI robots, multi-modal LLMs, and trusted data spaces, are presented, and more than 65% of them are open to the public for the first time. Some 100 interactive programs and at least 30 physical models are prepared to provide visitors an immersive experience.

This year, the exhibition area is divided into four parts (i.e., optimizing the digital environment, strengthening key capabilities, consolidating the digital foundation, and empowering economic and social development), and three special sections are set up (i.e., digital China's innovative development, digital ecological civilization, and data factor enterprises). In total, more than 400 organizations and businesses are participating.

DCS has been held for seven consecutive years, facilitating the implementation of at least 3,000 digital economy projects with a total investment that exceeds 1.8 trillion yuan.

Source: Secretariat of the DCS Organizing Committee

