Sheikh Joaan Visits Kyrgyzstan And Uzbekistan To Strengthen Olympic Cooperation, Promote Regional Sports Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: First Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and Vice President for Asia HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani continued his regional tour across Central Asia with official visits to the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan.



The visits reflect his ongoing efforts to support the Olympic Movement, enhance collaboration with National Olympic Committees (NOCs), and advance the development of sports in the region in line with its future ambitions. Accompanying Sheikh Joaan on this tour were President of World Aquatics and Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia Husain Al Musallam and Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari.





The visit began with Sheikh Joaan's arrival in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where he was warmly received by senior sports officials, including Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports Aibek Abdymomunov, President of the Kyrgyz National Olympic Committee Umbetaly Kydyraliev and President of the International Alysh Federation Adilet Baiman Uulu.



Later that evening, the officials hosted a formal dinner in honour of Sheikh Joaan, attended by several distinguished figures, including Cholpon Sultanbekova, Member of the Kyrgyz Parliament and Executive Board Member of the International Alysh Federation, along with senior officials from the sporting community.





The following day, Sheikh Joaan visited the Presidential Office, where he met with President of the Kyrgyz Republic HE Sadyr Japarov. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the field of sports between ANOC and Kyrgyzstan, as well as strengthening initiatives to develop sports infrastructure and support young athletes, reinforcing Kyrgyzstan's growing position on the regional and international sports scene. The meeting was attended by several senior Kyrgyz officials, including the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, the Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, the President of the Kyrgyz National Olympic Committee, and the Head of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Presidential Office.



Following the conclusion of his visit to Bishkek, Sheikh Joaan traveled to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, where he was welcomed at Tashkent International Airport by Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Adkham Ikramov, Vice President of the Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee and Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for Central Asia Otabek Umarov; and Secretary General of the Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee Oybek Kasimov.





Upon his arrival, Sheikh Joaan visited the headquarters of the Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee, where he held a meeting with the senior sports officials who had welcomed him, along with President of the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation Qudratilla Rafikov. The meeting highlighted Uzbekistan's impressive progress since its debut at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games, culminating in its record breaking participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Discussions also reviewed the country's sports infrastructure development plans and future projects, with special focus on the newly completed "Olympic City," which stands as a major hub for investment in Uzbekistan's sports sector and the empowerment of youth.

Later that evening, a formal dinner was held in honour of Sheikh Joaan, attended by leading figures from Uzbekistan's sports sector and featuring a cultural showcase celebrating the country's rich artistic heritage.

The following day, Sheikh Joaan was received at the Presidential Office by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and strengthening the partnership between ANOC and Uzbekistan in support of the country's ambitions to establish itself as a key sporting hub in Asia.

Throughout the tour, Sheikh Joaan reaffirmed ANOC's commitment to maintaining close engagement with NOCs in Central Asia, and to supporting their national priorities through tailored initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable sports development and empowering the next generation of athletes.