403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WINQ Cosmetics Launches Wannabe Matte Red Liquid Lipstick Infused With SPF & Vitamin E
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WINQ Cosmetics, a rising name in clean and confident beauty, has announced the official launch of its new "Wannabe" Matte Red Liquid Lipstick, a bold red must-have that's redefining what it means to wear lipstick in 2025.
Infused with SPF and Vitamin E, this deep matte red lipstick doesn't just serve looks-it nourishes and protects your lips too. Designed for beauty lovers who crave high pigment, all-day wear, and skin-loving ingredients, the "Wannabe" lipstick delivers a velvety matte finish that flatters every skin tone.
Whether you're capturing Insta-worthy moments or just want to feel fabulous every day, "Wannabe" is your go-to for a deep red matte lipstick that lasts. Swipe it on and channel your inner icon – because with "Wannabe," you're not just a follower, you're the real deal.
"Wannabe isn't just a lipstick-it's an attitude," says the WINQ Cosmetics Team. "We wanted to create something bold, fun, and functional. And that's exactly what this red liquid lipstick is."
Key Features:
.Bold Matte Red Finish – For a daring, powerful look.
.Infused with SPF – To protect your lips from harmful UV rays.
.Vitamin E Enriched – For hydration and softness, all day long.
.Multi-Use Formula – Works as a lipstick and a cheek tint for that effortless, monochrome look.
.Lightweight Texture – No cracking, no drying – just smooth, comfortable wear.
This bold red lipstick is perfect for everyday glam, special events, or your next #NoFilter selfie. Whether you're heading out for brunch or owning the night, Wannabe lets you shine without trying too hard.
Available now exclusively at:
Infused with SPF and Vitamin E, this deep matte red lipstick doesn't just serve looks-it nourishes and protects your lips too. Designed for beauty lovers who crave high pigment, all-day wear, and skin-loving ingredients, the "Wannabe" lipstick delivers a velvety matte finish that flatters every skin tone.
Whether you're capturing Insta-worthy moments or just want to feel fabulous every day, "Wannabe" is your go-to for a deep red matte lipstick that lasts. Swipe it on and channel your inner icon – because with "Wannabe," you're not just a follower, you're the real deal.
"Wannabe isn't just a lipstick-it's an attitude," says the WINQ Cosmetics Team. "We wanted to create something bold, fun, and functional. And that's exactly what this red liquid lipstick is."
Key Features:
.Bold Matte Red Finish – For a daring, powerful look.
.Infused with SPF – To protect your lips from harmful UV rays.
.Vitamin E Enriched – For hydration and softness, all day long.
.Multi-Use Formula – Works as a lipstick and a cheek tint for that effortless, monochrome look.
.Lightweight Texture – No cracking, no drying – just smooth, comfortable wear.
This bold red lipstick is perfect for everyday glam, special events, or your next #NoFilter selfie. Whether you're heading out for brunch or owning the night, Wannabe lets you shine without trying too hard.
Available now exclusively at:
Company :-Winq Cosmetics
User :- Shivangi Sharma
Email :...
Phone :-09899111197Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment