Minister Koval Invites Danish Businesses To Invest In Ukraine's Agriculture

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval during the Danish-Ukrainian Agro-Tech Business Conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

The Ukrainian official expressed gratitude to the Danish government for its consistent support for Ukraine, namely in the agricultural sector. A remarkable example is an agricultural enterprise operating in the Mykolaiv region, which upgraded its agricultural machinery fleet with a 15-year loan from Danish partners.







































“The ministry's goal is to refocus the agricultural sector from raw materials to the added value. Bioenergy is one of the priorities. We have every chance to take the lead in converting agricultural raw materials into energy. It is not just about technologies, it is about energy independence,” Koval stressed.

In his words, Ukraine has huge potential for the development of closed-ground vegetable growing.

“The development of vegetable growing is a chance to replace imports and strengthen food security. In this regard, we are very interested in Denmark's experience, as well as its agricultural drone technologies. The lack of workforce makes us look for innovative solutions, and here we see synergy – Ukrainian skills in drone management can be integrated into agriculture,” Koval explained.

The conference was attended by the representatives of Danish businesses and the Danish Agriculture and Food Council, which includes more than 2,000 companies.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Danish Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen discussed Denmark's financial support for Ukraine, enhancing bilateral trade, and joint projects.

