Kenall Colors Healthcare And High Abuse Spaces With Medmaster Saturntm

KENOSHA, Wis., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenall is pleased to introduce the new MedMaster and Millenium SaturnTM series, where robust durability meets a sleek modern design aesthetic for behavioral health and high abuse settings. This innovative family offers optional synchronous or dual light engines, allowing control of the inner and outer light rings, independently or together. Featuring narrow spectrum static color, with a variety of color changing options, both fixtures are capable of dynamically lighting the space based on user preference, across a variety of applications.

Kenall's MedMaster Saturn in a Behavioral Health Waiting Room

Kenall's MedMaster Saturn: Sleek Aesthetics with Unprecedented Color Choices

Therapeutic Color with Kenall's New MedMaster Saturn

Through the use of color, Saturn enables design professionals to align the lighting with the...interior design.

Post thi

Saturn's broad color palette is fit for use-ranging from wayfinding and branding, to mood creation and circadian support-all while complementing the design of the space. A unique feature of this new series is the motion sensor (MS) option. When selected with switchable perimeter and sensing occupancy, the center and perimeter are factory set to white mode. When sensing non-occupancy, the center turns off and the perimeter switches to the selected color (amber or red), based on its intended use: either as a nightlight or for wildlife protection.

According to Patricia Rizzo, product marketing manager for Kenall's healthcare vertical, "Through the use of color, Saturn enables design professionals to align the lighting more closely with the building's interior design. This exciting new luminaire provides an unlimited palette by which lighting specifiers can create a more visually interesting extension of the space. Use of the available synchronous or dual light engines provides ultimate control, allowing Saturn's colorful rings to add a subtle to dynamic, but always stylish, element to any lighting project."

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

SOURCE Kenall Manufacturing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED