La Belle Vie Medspa's New Billboard: $40 Off Jeuveau!

"At La Belle Vie, our mission has always been to blend cutting-edge science with timeless beauty," says founder Jenapher Moguel. "Jeuveau® fits perfectly into that philosophy - it's modern, precise, and delivers the kind of fresh, confident results our clients love. This launch isn't just about smoothing lines; it's about empowering women to feel their best, effortlessly."

To celebrate, La Belle Vie MedSpa is offering a $40 discount on Jeuveau® treatments for a limited time - giving clients the ultimate opportunity to experience smoother, softer, more youthful skin at one of LA's most luxurious medspas.

"We're thrilled to launch our new billboard campaign on Ventura Boulevard! It's so exciting to see my face alongside the Jeuveau® logo, representing La Belle Vie MedSpa's commitment to bringing cutting-edge beauty treatments to Los Angeles. We're already seeing a fantastic response, and with our $40 discount on Jeuveau® treatments, we're confident this campaign will help even more people discover the transformative power of our services." - Jenapher Moguel, Founder of La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center

Appointments are booking fast. Call or text (818) 392-8500 to reserve your spot and experience the La Belle Vie glow for yourself. Learn more about La Belle Vie Medspa by visiting

Because confidence looks good on you.

About La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center

Located in the heart of Woodland Hills' charming French Quarter, La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center is a luxury destination for modern aesthetic medicine and wellness. Founded by Jenapher Moguel, the medspa combines advanced cosmetic technology with personalized care to deliver exceptional, natural-looking results.

La Belle Vie Medspa offers a curated menu of treatments including wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, microneedling, Morpheus8, body sculpting, vitamin therapies, and more - all performed in a chic, welcoming environment. With a patient-first philosophy and a commitment to empowerment through beauty, La Belle Vie Medspa has earned a loyal following throughout the Los Angeles area and beyond.

To learn more, visit call/text (818) 392-8500

