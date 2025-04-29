Washington Accord Signals New Phase In Congo-Rwanda Peace Efforts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have formalised a U.S.-mediated agreement aimed at drafting a peace deal by 2 May, marking a significant step towards resolving long-standing hostilities in eastern Congo. The declaration, signed in Washington on 25 April, commits both nations to respect each other's sovereignty, cease support for armed groups, and establish a joint security mechanism to combat regional instability.

The agreement was signed by DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio present as a witness. The declaration outlines commitments to mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, and an end to support for armed groups destabilising the region.

This development follows a series of diplomatic efforts, including Qatar-brokered talks in Doha, where the DRC government and the M23-led Alliance Fleuve Congo agreed to work toward a truce. The M23 offensive, which began in January 2025, has led to significant displacement and casualties in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

The U.S. has expressed interest in investing in the mineral-rich regions of eastern Congo, which hold essential resources like copper, cobalt, and lithium. The agreement opens the door for major U.S. public and private investments in the area, including sectors like tantalum and gold.

