MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria's minister of Tourism and Handicrafts, Houria Meddahi, presented this Tuesday (29) in Algiers an action plan to develop tourism through 2030. The goal is to foster tourist flows, particularly in the South of the country, as well as create jobs and drive handicraft and retail sales.

The news agency APS reported that Meddahi told the People's National Assembly's (APN) Committee for Culture, Communication and Tourism that the plan includes building thermal spas, encouraging hotel industry investments, and driving foreign tourist flows to the Sahara due to“growing demand” for adventure and exploration travel.

The strategy should also introduce domestic and international visitors to coastal destinations and natural parks as well as historic and religious sites in Southern Algeria.

The plan provides for land to be made available in order to increase accommodation capacity across ten new tourist zones. Additionally, training will be provided in a bid to create a“world-class” workforce, while craftspeople will benefit from projects designed to build skills and abilities as well as support the sale and export of their products.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

©NurPhoto via AFP

The post Algeria introduces plan to drive tourism appeared first on ANBA News Agency .