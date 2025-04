S&P 500 index: ⬆️ Buy

– S&P 500 index broke key resistance level 5500.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 5700.00

S&P 500 index recently broke the key resistance level 5500.00 (former support from March, which also stopped A-wave of the active ABC correction B from the start of April).

The breakout of the resistance level 5500.00 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.

S&P 500 index can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 5700.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C.