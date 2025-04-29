Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q25 Results Net Interest Income And Margin Expand While Goodwill Impairment Causes Loss

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NIM Expansion and Average Deposit Growth. The Company reported first quarter 2025 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.29) and Core EPS of $0.23. The primary difference between GAAP and Core earnings was the goodwill impairment charge. Significantly, NIM expanded 12 bps on a GAAP basis QoQ to 2.51% and 24 bps on a Core basis to 2.49%. The NIM expansion was driven by the cost of funds declining 22 bps to 3.13%, partially offset by a 9 bps decline in the yield on interest earning assets to 5.51%. Average loans decreased 1.9% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, due to pricing and quality standards. Average deposits increased 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ. Period end noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.9% YoY and 3.2% QoQ.

Credit Metrics Remain Manageable and Capital Stable QoQ. NPAs to assets were 71 bps compared to 57 bps the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to one previously identified multifamily relationship. Criticized and classified loans totaled 133 bps of gross loans compared to 107 bps in the prior quarter. The increase primarily relates to one office credit, which lost its primary tenant. Net charge-offs to average loans were 27 bps in 1Q25 compared to 28 bps in 4Q24 and primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated. TCE/TA was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2024.

Key Financial Metrics 2

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

GAAP:

(Loss) Earnings per Share

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

ROAA (%)

(0.43

)

(2.17

)

0.39

0.24

0.17

ROAE (%)

(5.36

)

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

2.20

NIM FTE 3 (%)

2.51

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.06

Core:

EPS

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

ROAA (%)

0.35

0.19

0.34

0.25

0.20

ROAE (%)

4.34

2.54

4.59

3.27

2.58

Core NIM FTE (%)

2.49

2.25

2.07

2.03

2.06

Credit Quality:

NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)

0.95

0.76

0.81

0.82

0.68

ACLs/Loans (%)

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

ACLs/NPLs (%)

86.54

120.51

117.75

120.58

164.13

NCOs/Avg Loans (%)

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

Balance Sheet:

Avg Loans ($B)

$

6.7

$

6.8

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.8

Avg Dep ($B)

$

7.6

$

7.4

$

7.5

$

7.2

$

7.1

Book Value/Share

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

Tangible BV/Share

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

22.39

TCE/TA (%)

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

1Q25 Highlights

  • Net interest margin FTE increased 45 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ to 2.51%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 43 bps YoY and 24 bps QoQ to 2.49%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 3 bps in 1Q25 compared to 5 bps in 1Q24 and 17 bps in 4Q24

  • Average total deposits increased 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to $7.6 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 2.5% YoY, but decreased 1.7% QoQ and totaled 11.3% of total average deposits compared to 11.8% in 1Q24 and 11.7% in 4Q24; Average CDs were $2.6 billion, up 7.9% YoY, but down 3.2% QoQ

  • Period end net loans decreased 1.2% YoY and 0.1% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $174.1 million, up 33.9% YoY, but down 22.7% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $18.0 million compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and generated $0.3 million and $0.9 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 21.5% YoY and 6.3% QoQ to $211.4 million; Approximately 22% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

  • NPAs totaled $64.3 million (71 bps of assets) in 1Q25 compared to $46.3 million (53 bps) a year ago and $51.3 million (57 bps) in the prior quarter; the QoQ increase primarily related to a previously identified multifamily relationship

  • Provision for credit losses was $4.3 million in 1Q25 compared to $0.6 million in 1Q24 and $6.4 million in 4Q24; Net charge-offs were $4.4 million in 1Q25 compared to $4,000 in 1Q24 and $4.7 million in 4Q24; Net charge-offs for 1Q25 were primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated

  • The Company had goodwill on its balance sheet primarily emanating from acquisitions completed over 20 years ago; Due to the declining stock price in the first quarter, the Company experienced a triggering event as defined by US GAAP; Consequently, a valuation of the goodwill was performed resulting in a non-cash, non-tax deductible impairment of $17.6 million ($0.51 per share); After this impairment, the Company has no goodwill remaining; This impairment had no impact on regulatory capital

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.40% at March 31, 2024, and 7.82% at December 31, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $20.78 at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.39 a year ago and $20.97 for the prior quarter

Areas of Focus

Improve Profitability

  • GAAP and Core NIM expanded 12 bps and 24 bps QoQ to 2.51% and 2.49%, respectively

  • GAAP ROAA and ROAE increased 174 bps and 2,388 bps QoQ; Core ROAA and ROAE improved 16 bps and 180 bps QoQ

  • Tangible book value per share decreased 0.9% QoQ to $20.78 at March 31, 2025

Maintain Credit Discipline

  • Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35%

  • Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.9x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

  • Criticized and classified loans are 133 bps of gross loans compared to 87 bps a year ago and 107 bps for the prior quarter

  • Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans

Preserve Strong
Liquidity and Capital

  • Maintaining ample liquidity with $4.0 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of March 31, 2025

  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 16% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were

    35% of total deposits

  • Total average deposits increased by 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, up 39 bps YoY, but down 3 bps QoQ

Income Statement Highlights

YoY

QoQ

($000s, except EPS)

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Change

Change

Net Interest Income

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

42,397

25.0

%

3.4

%
Provision for Credit Losses

4,318

6,440

1,727

809

592

629.4

(33.0

)
Noninterest Income (Loss)

5,074

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

3,084

64.5

(107.1

)
Noninterest Expense

59,676

45,630

38,696

39,047

39,892

49.6

30.8

(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

4,997

(218.7

)

(91.7

)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

3,865

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

1,313

194.4

(117.1

)
Net (Loss) Income

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

$

3,684

(365.9

)

(80.1

)
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

(341.7

)

(82.3

)

Core Net Income 1

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

4,312

83.9

88.4

Core EPS 1

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

64.3

64.3

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.51% increased 45 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ; The cost of funds declined 22 bps QoQ partially offset by a 9 bp decrease in the yield on interest earning assets

  • Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.6 million (3 bps to NIM) in 1Q25 compared to $3.8 million (17 bps to NIM) in 4Q24, $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, and $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24

  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.48% in 1Q25 compared to 2.22% in 4Q24, 1.99% in 3Q24, 2.02% in 2Q24, and 2.01% in 1Q24

The provision for credit losses increased YoY but declined QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $4.4 million (27 bps of average loans) in 1Q25 compared to $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24, $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24, $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, and $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24; Net charge-offs in 1Q25 were primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated

Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $18.0 million in 1Q25 (compared to $15.3 million in 1Q24 and $58.5 million in 4Q24) generated $0.3 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.2 million in 1Q24 and $0.9 million in 4Q24)

  • Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(0.2) million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 1Q25, $(1.1) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24, $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24, and $(0.8) million ($(0.02) per share, net of tax) in 1Q24

  • There were no gains on life insurance proceeds in 1Q25 compared to $0.3 million (about $0.01 per share) in 4Q24 and $1,000 (less than $0.01 per share) in 3Q24

  • The Company sold $36.8 million of loans held for sale during 1Q25 and incurred an additional interest rate mark of $0.2 million due to the change in the loan pool from December 31, 2024; the 4Q24 balance sheet restructuring incurred a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale

  • Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.4 million in 1Q25, up 38.3% YoY but down 9.4% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Seasonal compensational expense was $1.6 million both in 1Q25 and 1Q24; 1Q25 seasonal compensational expenses were largely offset by expense reductions and other adjustments that are not expected to recur in 2Q25

  • The Company recorded a non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $17.6 million ($0.51 per share) in 1Q25 and a $2.6 million non-recurring pre-payment penalty from the prepayment of FHLB advances ($0.06 per share, net of tax) in 4Q24

  • Excluding the effects of the prior bullet and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $42.0 million in 1Q25, up 5.4% YoY but down 1.9% QoQ

Provision (benefit) for income taxes was $3.9 million in 1Q25 compared to $1.3 million in 1Q24 and $(22.6) million in 4Q24.

  • The effective tax rate was (65.2)% in 1Q25, 31.5% in 4Q24, 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, and 26.3% in 1Q24

  • The effective tax rate in 1Q25 was primarily related to the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment; 4Q24 was impacted by the increased benefit of permanent differences relative to pre-tax income (loss); 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

YoY
Change

QoQ
Change

Averages ($MM)

Loans

$

6,672

$

$6,780

$

6,737

$

6,748

$

6,804

(1.9

)%

(1.6

)%
Total Deposits

7,561

7,450

7,464

7,196

7,081

6.8

1.5

Credit Quality ($000s)

Nonperforming Loans

$

46,263

$

$33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

$

24,829

86.3

%

38.9

%
Nonperforming Assets

64,263

51,318

54,888

55,832

46,254

38.9

25.2

Criticized and Classified Loans

89,673

72,207

68,338

76,485

59,021

51.9

24.2

Criticized and Classified Assets

107,673

90,207

88,965

97,777

80,446

33.8

19.4

Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

(1

)bp

(1

)bp

Capital

Book Value/Share

$

20.81

$

$21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

(9.7

)%

(3.3

)%
Tangible Book Value/Share

20.78

20.97

22.29

22.24

22.39

(7.2

)

(0.9

)
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

39

bps

(3

)bps
Leverage Ratio (%)

8.12

8.04

7.91

8.18

8.32

(20

)

8

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 1.2% YoY and 0.1% QoQ

  • Total loan closings were $174.1 million in 1Q25, $225.2 million in 4Q24, $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, and $130.0 million in 1Q24; the loan pipeline was $211.4 million at March 31, 2025, up 21.5% YoY and 6.3% QoQ

  • The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of Conference Call Information:

    • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's first quarter results and strategy.

    • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

    • Webcast: --a-

    • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

    • Replay Access Code: 6535774

    • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

    Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date:

    The Company plans to release Second Quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on July 24, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) on July 25, 2025.

    A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the second quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the release.

    About Flushing Financial Corporation

    Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

    Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank . Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at under Investor Relations.

    "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

    #FF

    - Statistical Tables Follow -

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
    (Unaudited)

    At or for the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Performance Ratios (1)

    Return on average assets

    (0.43

    )%

    (2.17

    )%

    0.39

    %

    0.24

    %

    0.17

    %

    Return on average equity

    (5.36

    )

    (29.24

    )

    5.30

    3.19

    2.20

    Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)

    5.51

    5.60

    5.63

    5.43

    5.32

    Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

    3.50

    3.75

    4.10

    3.95

    3.83

    Cost of funds

    3.13

    3.35

    3.69

    3.54

    3.42

    Net interest rate spread during period (2)

    2.01

    1.85

    1.53

    1.48

    1.49

    Net interest margin (2)

    2.51

    2.39

    2.10

    2.05

    2.06

    Noninterest expense to average assets

    2.65

    2.01

    1.68

    1.77

    1.83

    Efficiency ratio (3)

    72.21

    79.01

    77.20

    82.57

    86.07

    Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

    1.17

    X

    1.17

    X

    1.16

    X

    1.17

    X

    1.17

    X

    Average Balances

    Total loans, net

    $

    6,671,922

    $

    6,780,268

    $

    6,737,261

    $

    6,748,140

    $

    6,804,117

    Total interest-earning assets

    8,468,913

    8,587,482

    8,709,671

    8,354,994

    8,235,160

    Total assets

    9,015,880

    9,071,879

    9,203,884

    8,830,665

    8,707,505

    Total deposits

    7,560,956

    7,449,504

    7,463,783

    7,195,940

    7,081,498

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

    7,261,100

    7,339,707

    7,504,517

    7,140,068

    7,014,927

    Stockholders' equity

    731,592

    673,588

    672,762

    667,557

    669,185

    Per Share Data

    Book value per common share (4)

    $

    20.81

    $

    21.53

    $

    22.94

    $

    22.89

    $

    23.04

    Tangible book value per common share (5)

    $

    20.78

    $

    20.97

    $

    22.29

    $

    22.24

    $

    22.39

    Stockholders' Equity

    Stockholders' equity

    $

    702,851

    $

    724,539

    $

    666,891

    $

    665,322

    $

    669,827

    Tangible stockholders' equity

    701,822

    705,780

    648,035

    646,364

    650,763

    Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

    Tier 1 capital

    $

    730,950

    $

    731,958

    $

    735,984

    $

    733,308

    $

    734,192

    Common equity Tier 1 capital

    683,670

    685,004

    689,902

    686,630

    687,458

    Total risk-based capital

    961,704

    962,272

    967,242

    965,819

    965,796

    Risk Weighted Assets

    6,719,291

    6,762,048

    6,790,253

    6,718,568

    6,664,496

    Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)

    8.12

    %

    8.04

    %

    7.91

    %

    8.18

    %

    8.32

    %

    Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)

    10.17

    10.13

    10.16

    10.22

    10.32

    Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)

    10.88

    10.82

    10.84

    10.91

    11.02

    Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)

    14.31

    14.23

    14.24

    14.38

    14.49

    Capital Ratios

    Average equity to average assets

    8.11

    %

    7.43

    %

    7.31

    %

    7.56

    %

    7.69

    %

    Equity to total assets

    7.80

    8.02

    7.19

    7.31

    7.61

    Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

    7.79

    7.82

    7.00

    7.12

    7.40

    Asset Quality

    Nonaccrual loans

    $

    46,263

    $

    33,318

    $

    34,261

    $

    34,540

    $

    24,829

    Nonperforming loans

    46,263

    33,318

    34,261

    34,540

    24,829

    Nonperforming assets

    64,263

    51,318

    54,888

    55,832

    46,254

    Net charge-offs (recoveries)

    4,427

    4,736

    3,036

    (92

    )

    4

    Asset Quality Ratios

    Nonperforming loans to gross loans

    0.69

    %

    0.49

    %

    0.50

    %

    0.51

    %

    0.36

    %

    Nonperforming assets to total assets

    0.71

    0.57

    0.59

    0.61

    0.53

    Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

    0.59

    0.60

    0.59

    0.61

    0.60

    Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets

    62.30

    78.24

    73.50

    74.60

    88.10

    Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

    86.54

    120.51

    117.75

    120.58

    164.13

    Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

    0.27

    0.28

    0.18

    (0.01

    )

    -

    Full-service customer facilities

    28

    28

    28

    27

    27

    (1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

    (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

    (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

    (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.

    (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

    (6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
    (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (In thousands, except per share data)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Interest and Dividend Income

    Interest and fees on loans

    $

    93,032

    $

    94,111

    $

    95,780

    $

    92,728

    $

    92,959

    Interest and dividends on securities:

    Interest

    21,413

    24,111

    24,215

    18,209

    12,541

    Dividends

    28

    31

    33

    33

    33

    Other interest income

    2,063

    1,787

    2,565

    2,260

    3,966

    Total interest and dividend income

    116,536

    120,040

    122,593

    113,230

    109,499

    Interest Expense

    Deposits

    57,174

    59,728

    66,150

    60,893

    57,865

    Other interest expense

    6,373

    9,077

    10,840

    9,561

    9,237

    Total interest expense

    63,547

    68,805

    76,990

    70,454

    67,102

    Net Interest Income

    52,989

    51,235

    45,603

    42,776

    42,397

    Provision for credit losses

    4,318

    6,440

    1,727

    809

    592

    Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

    48,671

    44,795

    43,876

    41,967

    41,805

    Noninterest Income (Loss)

    Banking services fee income

    1,521

    2,180

    1,790

    1,583

    1,394

    Net loss on sale of securities

    -

    (72,315

    )

    -

    -

    -

    Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

    630

    (3,836

    )

    137

    26

    110

    Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments

    (152

    )

    (1,136

    )

    974

    57

    (834

    )
    Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends

    697

    754

    624

    669

    743

    Life insurance proceeds

    -

    284

    1

    -

    -

    Bank owned life insurance

    1,574

    2,322

    1,260

    1,223

    1,200

    Other income

    804

    725

    1,491

    658

    471

    Total noninterest income (loss)

    5,074

    (71,022

    )

    6,277

    4,216

    3,084

    Noninterest Expense

    Salaries and employee benefits

    22,896

    25,346

    22,216

    21,723

    22,113

    Occupancy and equipment

    4,092

    3,880

    3,745

    3,713

    3,779

    Professional services

    2,885

    2,516

    2,752

    2,786

    2,792

    FDIC deposit insurance

    1,709

    2,005

    1,318

    1,322

    1,652

    Data processing

    1,868

    1,697

    1,681

    1,785

    1,727

    Depreciation and amortization

    1,373

    1,412

    1,436

    1,425

    1,457

    Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense

    345

    276

    135

    125

    145

    Gain on sale of other real estate owned

    -

    -

    (174

    )

    -

    -

    Prepayment penalty on borrowings

    -

    2,572

    -

    -

    -

    Impairment of goodwill

    17,636

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Other operating expenses

    6,872

    5,926

    5,587

    6,168

    6,227

    Total noninterest expense

    59,676

    45,630

    38,696

    39,047

    39,892

    (Loss) Income Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

    (5,931

    )

    (71,857

    )

    11,457

    7,136

    4,997

    Provision (Benefit) for income taxes

    3,865

    (22,612

    )

    2,551

    1,814

    1,313

    Net (Loss) Income

    $

    (9,796

    )

    $

    (49,245

    )

    $

    8,906

    $

    5,322

    $

    3,684

    Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities

    (132

    )

    (90

    )

    (126

    )

    (99

    )

    (104

    )
    (Loss) Income attributable to common stock

    $

    (9,928

    )

    $

    (49,335

    )

    $

    8,780

    $

    5,223

    $

    3,580

    Divided by:

    Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities

    34,474

    30,519

    29,742

    29,789

    29,742

    Weighted average participating securities

    (542

    )

    (414

    )

    (423

    )

    (458

    )

    (446

    )
    Total weighted average common shares outstanding

    33,932

    30,105

    29,319

    29,331

    29,296

    Basic (loss) earnings per common share

    $

    (0.29

    )

    $

    (1.64

    )

    $

    0.30

    $

    0.18

    $

    0.12

    Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1)

    $

    (0.29

    )

    $

    (1.64

    )

    $

    0.30

    $

    0.18

    $

    0.12

    Dividends per common share

    $

    0.22

    $

    0.22

    $

    0.22

    $

    0.22

    $

    0.22

    (1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
    (Unaudited)

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    ASSETS

    Cash and due from banks

    $

    271,912

    $

    152,574

    $

    267,643

    $

    156,913

    $

    210,723

    Securities held-to-maturity:

    Mortgage-backed securities

    7,831

    7,836

    7,841

    7,846

    7,850

    Other securities, net

    43,319

    43,649

    63,859

    64,166

    64,612

    Securities available for sale:

    Mortgage-backed securities

    879,566

    911,636

    926,731

    869,494

    509,527

    Other securities

    570,578

    586,269

    687,518

    679,117

    667,156

    Loans held for sale

    29,624

    70,098

    -

    -

    -

    Loans

    6,741,835

    6,745,848

    6,818,328

    6,777,026

    6,821,943

    Allowance for credit losses

    (40,037

    )

    (40,152

    )

    (40,342

    )

    (41,648

    )

    (40,752

    )
    Net loans

    6,701,798

    6,705,696

    6,777,986

    6,735,378

    6,781,191

    Interest and dividends receivable

    61,510

    62,036

    64,369

    62,752

    61,449

    Bank premises and equipment, net

    18,181

    17,852

    18,544

    19,426

    20,102

    Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

    18,475

    38,096

    32,745

    46,331

    24,845

    Bank owned life insurance

    219,748

    218,174

    217,200

    215,940

    214,718

    Goodwill

    -

    17,636

    17,636

    17,636

    17,636

    Core deposit intangibles

    1,029

    1,123

    1,220

    1,322

    1,428

    Right of use asset

    43,870

    45,800

    44,787

    46,636

    37,631

    Other assets

    140,955

    160,497

    152,807

    174,283

    188,457

    Total assets

    $

    9,008,396

    $

    9,038,972

    $

    9,280,886

    $

    9,097,240

    $

    8,807,325

    LIABILITIES

    Total deposits

    $

    7,718,218

    $

    7,178,933

    $

    7,572,395

    $

    6,906,863

    $

    7,253,207

    Borrowed funds

    421,542

    916,054

    846,123

    1,316,565

    671,474

    Operating lease liability

    44,385

    46,443

    45,437

    47,485

    38,674

    Other liabilities

    121,400

    173,003

    150,040

    161,005

    174,143

    Total liabilities

    8,305,545

    8,314,433

    8,613,995

    8,431,918

    8,137,498

    STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

    Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)

    387

    387

    341

    341

    341

    Additional paid-in capital

    324,290

    326,671

    261,274

    260,585

    260,413

    Treasury stock

    (98,993

    )

    (101,655

    )

    (101,633

    )

    (101,633

    )

    (101,641

    )
    Retained earnings

    474,472

    492,003

    547,708

    545,345

    546,530

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

    2,695

    7,133

    (40,799

    )

    (39,316

    )

    (35,816

    )
    Total stockholders' equity

    702,851

    724,539

    666,891

    665,322

    669,827

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

    $

    9,008,396

    $

    9,038,972

    $

    9,280,886

    $

    9,097,240

    $

    8,807,325

    (In thousands)

    Issued shares

    38,678

    38,678

    34,088

    34,088

    34,088

    Outstanding shares

    33,777

    33,659

    29,069

    29,069

    29,069

    Treasury shares

    4,901

    5,019

    5,019

    5,019

    5,019

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
    (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (In thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Interest-earning Assets:

    Loans held for sale

    $

    64,085

    $

    762

    $

    -

    $

    -

    $

    -

    Mortgage loans, net

    5,261,261

    5,358,490

    5,337,170

    5,338,614

    5,353,606

    Commercial Business loans, net

    1,410,661

    1,421,778

    1,400,091

    1,409,526

    1,450,511

    Total loans, net

    6,671,922

    6,780,268

    6,737,261

    6,748,140

    6,804,117

    Taxable securities:

    Mortgage-backed securities

    895,097

    919,587

    984,383

    691,802

    462,934

    Other securities, net

    585,219

    652,755

    714,161

    663,975

    590,204

    Total taxable securities

    1,480,316

    1,572,342

    1,698,544

    1,355,777

    1,053,138

    Tax-exempt securities:

    Other securities

    43,813

    64,531

    65,070

    65,451

    65,939

    Total taxable and tax-exempt securities

    1,524,129

    1,636,873

    1,763,614

    1,421,228

    1,119,077

    Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

    208,777

    169,579

    208,796

    185,626

    311,966

    Total interest-earning assets

    8,468,913

    8,587,482

    8,709,671

    8,354,994

    8,235,160

    Other assets

    546,967

    484,397

    494,213

    475,671

    472,345

    Total assets

    $

    9,015,880

    $

    9,071,879

    $

    9,203,884

    $

    8,830,665

    $

    8,707,505

    Interest-bearing Liabilities:

    Deposits:

    Savings accounts

    $

    98,224

    $

    99,669

    $

    102,196

    $

    103,335

    $

    106,212

    NOW accounts

    2,215,683

    2,024,600

    1,886,387

    2,017,085

    1,935,250

    Money market accounts

    1,716,358

    1,686,614

    1,673,499

    1,714,085

    1,725,714

    Certificate of deposit accounts

    2,596,714

    2,681,742

    2,884,280

    2,443,047

    2,406,283

    Total due to depositors

    6,626,979

    6,492,625

    6,546,362

    6,277,552

    6,173,459

    Mortgagors' escrow accounts

    78,655

    87,120

    71,965

    95,532

    73,822

    Total interest-bearing deposits

    6,705,634

    6,579,745

    6,618,327

    6,373,084

    6,247,281

    Borrowings

    555,466

    759,962

    886,190

    766,984

    767,646

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

    7,261,100

    7,339,707

    7,504,517

    7,140,068

    7,014,927

    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

    855,322

    869,759

    845,456

    822,856

    834,217

    Other liabilities

    167,866

    188,825

    181,149

    200,184

    189,176

    Total liabilities

    8,284,288

    8,398,291

    8,531,122

    8,163,108

    8,038,320

    Equity

    731,592

    673,588

    672,762

    667,557

    669,185

    Total liabilities and equity

    $

    9,015,880

    $

    9,071,879

    $

    9,203,884

    $

    8,830,665

    $

    8,707,505

    Net interest-earning assets

    $

    1,207,813

    $

    1,247,775

    $

    1,205,154

    $

    1,214,926

    $

    1,220,233

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
    (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended
    (Dollars in thousands)

    March 31,
    2025

    December 31,
    2024

    September 30,
    2024

    June 30,
    2024

    March 31,
    2024

    Interest Income:

    Loans held for sale

    $

    664

    $

    7

    $

    -

    $

    -

    $

    -

    Mortgage loans, net

    72,391

    73,252

    74,645

    71,968

    71,572

    Commercial Business loans, net

    19,977

    20,852

    21,135

    20,760

    21,387

    Total loans, net

    92,368

    94,104

    95,780

    92,728

    92,959

    Taxable securities:

    Mortgage-backed securities

    12,528

    13,884

    12,443

    7,462

    3,696

    Other securities

    8,553

    9,887

    11,431

    10,408

    8,504

    Total taxable securities

    21,081

    23,771

    23,874

    17,870

    12,200

    Tax-exempt securities:

    Other securities

    456

    469

    474

    470

    474

    Total taxable and tax-exempt securities

    21,537

    24,240

    24,348

    18,340

    12,674

    Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

    2,063

    1,787

    2,565

    2,260

    3,966

    Total interest-earning assets

    116,632

    120,138

    122,693

    113,328

    109,599

    Interest Expense:

    Deposits:

    Savings accounts

    $

    110

    $

    113

    $

    122

    $

    115

    $

    122

    NOW accounts

    18,915

    18,390

    18,795

    20,007

    18,491

    Money market accounts

    15,372

    15,909

    17,485

    17,326

    17,272

    Certificate of deposit accounts

    22,710

    25,258

    29,676

    23,383

    21,918

    Total due to depositors

    57,107

    59,670

    66,078

    60,831

    57,803

    Mortgagors' escrow accounts

    67

    58

    72

    62

    62

    Total interest-bearing deposits

    57,174

    59,728

    66,150

    60,893

    57,865

    Borrowings

    6,373

    9,077

    10,840

    9,561

    9,237

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

    63,547

    68,805

    76,990

    70,454

    67,102

    Net interest income- tax equivalent

    $

    53,085

    $

    51,333

    $

    45,703

    $

    42,874

    $

    42,497

    Included in net interest income above:

    Episodic items (1)

    $

    294

    $

    648

    $

    1,647

    $

    369

    $

    928

    Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income

    56

    2,911

    554

    177

    (187

    )
    Purchase accounting adjustments

    252

    191

    155

    182

    271

    Interest-earning Assets Yields:

    Loans held for sale

    4.14

    %

    3.67

    %

    -

    %

    -

    %

    -

    %
    Mortgage loans, net

    5.50

    5.47

    5.59

    5.39

    5.35

    Commercial Business loans, net

    5.66

    5.87

    6.04

    5.89

    5.90

    Total loans, net

    5.54

    5.55

    5.69

    5.50

    5.46

    Taxable securities:

    Mortgage-backed securities

    5.60

    6.04

    5.06

    4.31

    3.19

    Other securities

    5.85

    6.06

    6.40

    6.27

    5.76

    Total taxable securities

    5.70

    6.05

    5.62

    5.27

    4.63

    Tax-exempt securities: (2)

    Other securities

    4.16

    2.91

    2.91

    2.87

    2.88

    Total taxable and tax-exempt securities

    5.65

    5.92

    5.52

    5.16

    4.53

    Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

    3.95

    4.22

    4.91

    4.87

    5.09

    Total interest-earning assets (1)

    5.51

    %

    5.60

    %

    5.63

    %

    5.43

    %

    5.32

    %
    Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:

    Deposits:

    Savings accounts

    0.45

    %

    0.45

    %

    0.48

    %

    0.45

    %

    0.46

    %
    NOW accounts

    3.41

    3.63

    3.99

    3.97

    3.82

    Money market accounts

    3.58

    3.77

    4.18

    4.04

    4.00

    Certificate of deposit accounts

    3.50

    3.77

    4.12

    3.83

    3.64

    Total due to depositors

    3.45

    3.68

    4.04

    3.88

    3.75

    Mortgagors' escrow accounts

    0.34

    0.27

    0.40

    0.26

    0.34

    Total interest-bearing deposits

    3.41

    3.63

    4.00

    3.82

    3.70

    Borrowings

    4.59

    4.78

    4.89

    4.99

    4.81

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

    3.50

    %

    3.75

    %

    4.10

    %

    3.95

    %

    3.83

    %
    Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)

    2.01

    %

    1.85

    %

    1.53

    %

    1.48

    %

    1.49

    %
    Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

    2.51

    %

    2.39

    %

    2.10

    %

    2.05

    %

    2.06

    %
    Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

    1.17

    X

    1.17

    %

    1.16

    X

    1.17

    X

    1.17

    X

    (1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
    (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
    (Unaudited)

    Deposit Composition

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,


    1Q25 vs.
    4Q24

    1Q25 vs.
    1Q24

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    % Change

    % Change

    Noninterest bearing

    $

    863,714

    $

    836,545

    $

    860,930

    $

    825,327

    $

    815,937

    3.2

    %

    5.9

    %
    Interest bearing:

    Certificate of deposit accounts

    2,592,026

    2,650,164

    2,875,486

    2,435,894

    2,529,095

    (2.2

    )

    2.5

    Savings accounts

    97,624

    98,964

    100,279

    103,296

    105,147

    (1.4

    )

    (7.2

    )
    Money market accounts

    1,681,608

    1,686,109

    1,659,027

    1,710,376

    1,717,298

    (0.3

    )

    (2.1

    )
    NOW accounts

    2,393,482

    1,854,069

    2,003,301

    1,774,268

    2,003,649

    29.1

    19.5

    Total interest-bearing deposits

    6,764,740

    6,289,306

    6,638,093

    6,023,834

    6,355,189

    7.6

    6.4

    Total due to depositors

    7,628,454

    7,125,851

    7,499,023

    6,849,161

    7,171,126

    7.1

    6.4

    Mortgagors' escrow deposits

    89,764

    53,082

    73,372

    57,702

    82,081

    69.1

    9.4

    Total deposits

    $

    7,718,218

    $

    7,178,933

    $

    7,572,395

    $

    6,906,863

    $

    7,253,207

    7.5

    %

    6.4

    %

    Loan Composition

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    1Q25 vs.
    4Q24

    1Q25 vs.
    1Q24

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    % Change

    % Change

    Multifamily residential

    $

    2,531,628

    $

    2,527,222

    $

    2,638,863

    $

    2,631,751

    $

    2,622,737

    0.2

    %

    (3.5)

    %

    Commercial real estate

    1,953,710

    1,973,124

    1,929,093

    1,894,509

    1,925,312

    (1.0)

    1.5

    One-to-four family ― mixed use property

    501,562

    511,222

    515,511

    518,510

    516,198

    (1.9)

    (2.8)

    One-to-four family ― residential

    269,492

    244,282

    252,293

    261,716

    267,156

    10.3

    0.9

    Construction

    63,474

    60,399

    63,674

    65,161

    60,568

    5.1

    4.8

    Mortgage loans

    5,319,866

    5,316,249

    5,399,434

    5,371,647

    5,391,971

    0.1

    (1.3)

    Small Business Administration

    14,713

    19,925

    19,368

    13,957

    16,244

    (26.2)

    (9.4)

    Commercial business and other

    1,396,597

    1,401,602

    1,387,965

    1,389,711

    1,411,725

    (0.4)

    (1.1)

    Commercial Business loans

    1,411,310

    1,421,527

    1,407,333

    1,403,668

    1,427,969

    (0.7)

    (1.2)

    Gross loans

    6,731,176

    6,737,776

    6,806,767

    6,775,315

    6,819,940

    (0.1)

    (1.3)

    Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)

    10,659

    8,072

    11,561

    1,711

    2,003

    32.0

    432.2

    Allowance for credit losses

    (40,037)

    (40,152)

    (40,342)

    (41,648)

    (40,752)

    (0.3)

    (1.8)

    Net loans

    $

    6,701,798

    $

    6,705,696

    $

    6,777,986

    $

    6,735,378

    $

    6,781,191

    (0.1)

    %

    (1.2)

    %

    (1) Includes $2.6 million, $2.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.4 million, and $3.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
    (Unaudited)

    Loan Closings

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (In thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Multifamily residential

    $

    21,183

    $

    25,232

    $

    50,528

    $

    27,966

    $

    11,805

    Commercial real estate

    22,916

    75,285

    56,713

    20,573

    10,040

    One-to-four family - mixed use property

    1,842

    6,622

    5,709

    3,980

    750

    One-to-four family - residential

    35,206

    739

    1,705

    689

    52,539

    Construction

    3,275

    9,338

    5,063

    4,594

    1,895

    Mortgage loans

    84,422

    117,216

    119,718

    57,802

    77,029

    Small Business Administration

    1,250

    1,368

    5,930

    -

    -

    Commercial business and other

    88,404

    106,580

    91,447

    68,162

    52,955

    Commercial Business loans

    89,654

    107,948

    97,377

    68,162

    52,955

    Total Closings

    $

    174,076

    $

    225,164

    $

    217,095

    $

    125,964

    $

    129,984

    Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    Loan type

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Mortgage loans

    6.68

    %

    7.12

    %

    7.31

    %

    7.58

    %

    6.36

    %
    Commercial Business loans

    7.28

    7.45

    7.75

    7.94

    8.29

    Total loans

    6.99

    %

    7.28

    %

    7.51

    %

    7.77

    %

    7.13

    %

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    ASSET QUALITY
    (Unaudited)

    Allowance for Credit Losses

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Allowance for credit losses - loans

    Beginning balances

    $

    40,152

    $

    40,342

    $

    41,648

    $

    40,752

    $

    40,161

    Net loan charge-off (recoveries):

    Multifamily residential

    4

    (1

    )

    -

    (1

    )

    -

    Commercial real estate

    -

    421

    -

    -

    -

    One-to-four family - mixed-use property

    -

    -

    -

    (2

    )

    -

    One-to-four family - residential

    -

    (41

    )

    (58

    )

    (2

    )

    13

    Small Business Administration

    (40

    )

    (4

    )

    (1

    )

    (91

    )

    (5

    )
    Commercial business and other

    4,463

    4,361

    3,095

    4

    (4

    )
    Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

    4,427

    4,736

    3,036

    (92

    )

    4

    Provision (benefit) for loan losses

    4,312

    4,546

    1,730

    804

    595

    Ending balance

    $

    40,037

    $

    40,152

    $

    40,342

    $

    41,648

    $

    40,752

    Gross charge-offs

    $

    4,471

    $

    4,790

    $

    3,110

    $

    11

    $

    58

    Gross recoveries

    44

    54

    74

    103

    54

    Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans

    0.59

    %

    0.60

    %

    0.59

    %

    0.61

    %

    0.60

    %
    Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

    0.27

    0.28

    0.18

    (0.01

    )

    -

    Nonperforming Assets

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Nonaccrual Loans:

    Multifamily residential

    25,952

    11,031

    9,478

    13,774

    4,669

    Commercial real estate

    6,703

    6,283

    6,705

    -

    -

    One-to-four family - mixed-use property

    426

    116

    369

    909

    911

    One-to-four family - residential

    1,225

    1,428

    1,493

    3,633

    3,768

    Small Business Administration

    2,445

    2,445

    2,445

    2,552

    2,552

    Commercial business and other

    9,512

    12,015

    13,771

    13,672

    12,929

    Total Nonaccrual loans

    46,263

    33,318

    34,261

    34,540

    24,829

    Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)

    46,263

    33,318

    34,261

    34,540

    24,829

    Other Nonperforming Assets:

    Real estate acquired through foreclosure

    -

    -

    -

    665

    665

    Total Other nonperforming assets

    -

    -

    -

    665

    665

    Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities

    18,000

    18,000

    20,627

    20,627

    20,760

    Total Nonperforming Assets

    $

    64,263

    $

    51,318

    $

    54,888

    $

    55,832

    $

    46,254

    Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

    0.71

    %

    0.57

    %

    0.59

    %

    0.61

    %

    0.53

    %
    Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs

    86.5

    %

    120.5

    %

    117.7

    %

    120.6

    %

    164.1

    %

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

    Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP (Loss) Earnings

    The variance in GAAP (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

    Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

    These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
    (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended

    (Dollars in thousands,

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    except per share data)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    GAAP (loss) income before income taxes

    $

    (5,931

    )

    $

    (71,857

    )

    $

    11,457

    $

    7,136

    $

    4,997

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))

    152

    1,136

    (974

    )

    (57

    )

    834

    Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))

    -

    72,315

    -

    -

    -

    Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))

    -

    (284

    )

    (1

    )

    -

    -

    Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))

    194

    3,836

    -

    -

    -

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)

    (56

    )

    (2,911

    )

    (554

    )

    (177

    )

    187

    Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)

    -

    2,572

    -

    -

    -

    Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)

    (167

    )

    (101

    )

    (62

    )

    (85

    )

    (169

    )
    Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)

    17,636

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)

    (1

    )

    218

    10

    494

    -

    Core income before taxes

    11,827

    4,924

    9,876

    7,311

    5,849

    Provision for core income taxes

    3,896

    715

    2,153

    1,855

    1,537

    Core net income

    $

    7,931

    $

    4,209

    $

    7,723

    $

    5,456

    $

    4,312

    GAAP diluted (loss)earnings per common share

    $

    (0.29

    )

    $

    (1.64

    )

    $

    0.30

    $

    0.18

    $

    0.12

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax

    -

    0.03

    (0.03

    )

    (0.01

    )

    0.02

    Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax

    -

    1.65

    -

    -

    -

    Life insurance proceeds

    -

    (0.01

    )

    -

    -

    -

    Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax

    -

    0.09

    -

    -

    -

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax

    -

    (0.06

    )

    (0.01

    )

    -

    -

    Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax

    -

    0.06

    -

    -

    -

    Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Impairment of goodwill

    0.51

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Miscellaneous expense, net of tax

    -

    -

    -

    0.01

    -

    Loss not attributable to participating securities

    -

    0.03

    -

    -

    -

    Core diluted earnings per common share (1)

    $

    0.23

    $

    0.14

    $

    0.26

    $

    0.18

    $

    0.14

    Core net income, as calculated above

    $

    7,931

    $

    4,209

    $

    7,723

    $

    5,456

    $

    4,312

    Average assets

    9,015,880

    9,060,481

    9,203,884

    8,830,665

    8,707,505

    Average equity

    731,592

    662,190

    672,762

    667,557

    669,185

    Core return on average assets (2)

    0.35

    %

    0.19

    %

    0.34

    %

    0.25

    %

    0.20

    %
    Core return on average equity (2)

    4.34

    %

    2.54

    %

    4.59

    %

    3.27

    %

    2.58

    %

    (1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
    (2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
    PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
    (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    GAAP Net interest income

    $

    52,989

    $

    51,235

    $

    45,603

    $

    42,776

    $

    42,397

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges

    (56

    )

    (2,911

    )

    (554

    )

    (177

    )

    187

    Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

    (252

    )

    (191

    )

    (155

    )

    (182

    )

    (271

    )
    Core Net interest income

    $

    52,681

    $

    48,133

    $

    44,894

    $

    42,417

    $

    42,313

    GAAP Noninterest income (loss)

    $

    5,074

    $

    (71,022

    )

    $

    6,277

    $

    4,216

    $

    3,084

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments

    152

    1,136

    (974

    )

    (57

    )

    834

    Net loss on sale of securities

    -

    72,315

    -

    -

    -

    Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale

    194

    3,836

    -

    -

    -

    Life insurance proceeds

    -

    (284

    )

    (1

    )

    -

    -

    Core Noninterest income

    $

    5,420

    $

    5,981

    $

    5,302

    $

    4,159

    $

    3,918

    GAAP Noninterest expense

    $

    59,676

    $

    45,630

    $

    38,696

    $

    39,047

    $

    39,892

    Prepayment penalty on borrowings

    -

    (2,572

    )

    -

    -

    -

    Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

    (85

    )

    (90

    )

    (93

    )

    (97

    )

    (102

    )
    Impairment of goodwill

    (17,636

    )

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Miscellaneous expense

    1

    (218

    )

    (10

    )

    (494

    )

    -

    Core Noninterest expense

    $

    41,956

    $

    42,750

    $

    38,593

    $

    38,456

    $

    39,790

    Net interest income

    $

    52,989

    $

    51,235

    $

    45,603

    $

    42,776

    $

    42,397

    Noninterest income (loss)

    5,074

    (71,022

    )

    6,277

    4,216

    3,084

    Noninterest expense

    (59,676

    )

    (45,630

    )

    (38,696

    )

    (39,047

    )

    (39,892

    )
    Pre-provision pre-tax net (loss) revenue

    $

    (1,613

    )

    $

    (65,417

    )

    $

    13,184

    $

    7,945

    $

    5,589

    Core:

    Net interest income

    $

    52,681

    $

    48,133

    $

    44,894

    $

    42,417

    $

    42,313

    Noninterest income

    5,420

    5,981

    5,302

    4,159

    3,918

    Noninterest expense

    (41,956

    )

    (42,750

    )

    (38,593

    )

    (38,456

    )

    (39,790

    )
    Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue

    $

    16,145

    $

    11,364

    $

    11,603

    $

    8,120

    $

    6,441

    Efficiency Ratio

    72.2

    %

    79.0

    %

    77.2

    %

    82.6

    %

    86.1

    %

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
    to CORE NET INTEREST INCOME
    (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    GAAP net interest income

    $

    52,989

    $

    51,235

    $

    45,603

    $

    42,776

    $

    42,397

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges

    (56

    )

    (2,911

    )

    (554

    )

    (177

    )

    187

    Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

    (252

    )

    (191

    )

    (155

    )

    (182

    )

    (271

    )
    Tax equivalent adjustment

    96

    98

    100

    98

    100

    Core net interest income FTE

    $

    52,777

    $

    48,231

    $

    44,994

    $

    42,515

    $

    42,413

    Episodic items (1)

    (294

    )

    (648

    )

    (1,647

    )

    (369

    )

    (928

    )
    Net interest income FTE excluding episodic items

    $

    52,483

    $

    47,583

    $

    43,347

    $

    42,146

    $

    41,485

    Total average interest-earning assets (2)

    $

    8,471,609

    $

    8,590,022

    $

    8,712,443

    $

    8,358,006

    $

    8,238,395

    Core net interest margin FTE

    2.49

    %

    2.25

    %

    2.07

    %

    2.03

    %

    2.06

    %
    Net interest margin FTE excluding episodic items

    2.48

    %

    2.22

    %

    1.99

    %

    2.02

    %

    2.01

    %

    GAAP interest income on total loans, net (3)

    $

    92,368

    $

    94,104

    $

    95,780

    $

    92,728

    $

    92,959

    Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges - loans

    (56

    )

    29

    (364

    )

    (137

    )

    123

    Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

    (252

    )

    (216

    )

    (168

    )

    (198

    )

    (295

    )
    Core interest income on total loans, net

    $

    92,060

    $

    93,917

    $

    95,248

    $

    92,393

    $

    92,787

    Average total loans, net (2)

    $

    6,674,665

    $

    6,783,264

    $

    6,740,579

    $

    6,751,715

    $

    6,807,944

    Core yield on total loans

    5.52

    %

    5.54

    %

    5.65

    %

    5.47

    %

    5.45

    %

    (1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
    (2) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.
    (3) Excludes interest income from loans held for sale.

    FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
    CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS'
    COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
    (Unaudited)

    March 31,

    December 31,

    September 30,

    June 30,

    March 31,

    (Dollars in thousands)

    2025

    2024

    2024

    2024

    2024

    Total Equity

    $

    702,851

    $

    724,539

    $

    666,891

    $

    665,322

    $

    669,827

    Less:

    Goodwill

    -

    (17,636

    )

    (17,636

    )

    (17,636

    )

    (17,636

    )
    Core deposit intangibles

    (1,029

    )

    (1,123

    )

    (1,220

    )

    (1,322

    )

    (1,428

    )
    Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity

    $

    701,822

    $

    705,780

    $

    648,035

    $

    646,364

    $

    650,763

    Total Assets

    $

    9,008,396

    $

    9,038,972

    $

    9,280,886

    $

    9,097,240

    $

    8,807,325

    Less:

    Goodwill

    -

    (17,636

    )

    (17,636

    )

    (17,636

    )

    (17,636

    )
    Core deposit intangibles

    (1,029

    )

    (1,123

    )

    (1,220

    )

    (1,322

    )

    (1,428

    )
    Tangible Assets

    $

    9,007,367

    $

    9,020,213

    $

    9,262,030

    $

    9,078,282

    $

    8,788,261

    Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets

    7.79

    %

    7.82

    %

    7.00

    %

    7.12

    %

    7.40

    %

    SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation


