Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q25 Results Net Interest Income And Margin Expand While Goodwill Impairment Causes Loss

NIM Expansion and Average Deposit Growth. The Company reported first quarter 2025 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.29) and Core EPS of $0.23. The primary difference between GAAP and Core earnings was the goodwill impairment charge. Significantly, NIM expanded 12 bps on a GAAP basis QoQ to 2.51% and 24 bps on a Core basis to 2.49%. The NIM expansion was driven by the cost of funds declining 22 bps to 3.13%, partially offset by a 9 bps decline in the yield on interest earning assets to 5.51%. Average loans decreased 1.9% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, due to pricing and quality standards. Average deposits increased 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ. Period end noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.9% YoY and 3.2% QoQ. Credit Metrics Remain Manageable and Capital Stable QoQ. NPAs to assets were 71 bps compared to 57 bps the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to one previously identified multifamily relationship. Criticized and classified loans totaled 133 bps of gross loans compared to 107 bps in the prior quarter. The increase primarily relates to one office credit, which lost its primary tenant. Net charge-offs to average loans were 27 bps in 1Q25 compared to 28 bps in 4Q24 and primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated. TCE/TA was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2024. Key Financial Metrics 2 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 GAAP: (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 ROAA (%) (0.43 ) (2.17 ) 0.39 0.24 0.17 ROAE (%) (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 5.30 3.19 2.20 NIM FTE 3 (%) 2.51 2.39 2.10 2.05 2.06 Core: EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 ROAA (%) 0.35 0.19 0.34 0.25 0.20 ROAE (%) 4.34 2.54 4.59 3.27 2.58 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.49 2.25 2.07 2.03 2.06 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.95 0.76 0.81 0.82 0.68 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.60 ACLs/NPLs (%) 86.54 120.51 117.75 120.58 164.13 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.27 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) - Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.6 $ 7.4 $ 7.5 $ 7.2 $ 7.1 Book Value/Share $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 Tangible BV/Share $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 22.39 TCE/TA (%) 7.79 7.82 7.00 7.12 7.40 Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation. 1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE"). 1Q25 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE increased 45 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ to 2.51%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 43 bps YoY and 24 bps QoQ to 2.49%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 3 bps in 1Q25 compared to 5 bps in 1Q24 and 17 bps in 4Q24

Average total deposits increased 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to $7.6 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 2.5% YoY, but decreased 1.7% QoQ and totaled 11.3% of total average deposits compared to 11.8% in 1Q24 and 11.7% in 4Q24; Average CDs were $2.6 billion, up 7.9% YoY, but down 3.2% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 1.2% YoY and 0.1% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $174.1 million, up 33.9% YoY, but down 22.7% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $18.0 million compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and generated $0.3 million and $0.9 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 21.5% YoY and 6.3% QoQ to $211.4 million; Approximately 22% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs totaled $64.3 million (71 bps of assets) in 1Q25 compared to $46.3 million (53 bps) a year ago and $51.3 million (57 bps) in the prior quarter; the QoQ increase primarily related to a previously identified multifamily relationship

Provision for credit losses was $4.3 million in 1Q25 compared to $0.6 million in 1Q24 and $6.4 million in 4Q24; Net charge-offs were $4.4 million in 1Q25 compared to $4,000 in 1Q24 and $4.7 million in 4Q24; Net charge-offs for 1Q25 were primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated

The Company had goodwill on its balance sheet primarily emanating from acquisitions completed over 20 years ago; Due to the declining stock price in the first quarter, the Company experienced a triggering event as defined by US GAAP; Consequently, a valuation of the goodwill was performed resulting in a non-cash, non-tax deductible impairment of $17.6 million ($0.51 per share); After this impairment, the Company has no goodwill remaining; This impairment had no impact on regulatory capital Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.40% at March 31, 2024, and 7.82% at December 31, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $20.78 at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.39 a year ago and $20.97 for the prior quarter Areas of Focus Improve Profitability

GAAP and Core NIM expanded 12 bps and 24 bps QoQ to 2.51% and 2.49%, respectively

GAAP ROAA and ROAE increased 174 bps and 2,388 bps QoQ; Core ROAA and ROAE improved 16 bps and 180 bps QoQ Tangible book value per share decreased 0.9% QoQ to $20.78 at March 31, 2025 Maintain Credit Discipline

Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35%

Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.9x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

Criticized and classified loans are 133 bps of gross loans compared to 87 bps a year ago and 107 bps for the prior quarter Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans Preserve Strong

Liquidity and Capital

Maintaining ample liquidity with $4.0 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of March 31, 2025

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 16% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 35% of total deposits

Total average deposits increased by 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, up 39 bps YoY, but down 3 bps QoQ Income Statement Highlights YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 52,989 $ 51,235 $ 45,603 $ 42,776 $ 42,397 25.0 % 3.4 % Provision for Credit Losses 4,318 6,440 1,727 809 592 629.4 (33.0 ) Noninterest Income (Loss) 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 3,084 64.5 (107.1 ) Noninterest Expense 59,676 45,630 38,696 39,047 39,892 49.6 30.8 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 11,457 7,136 4,997 (218.7 ) (91.7 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 3,865 (22,612 ) 2,551 1,814 1,313 194.4 (117.1 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 3,684 (365.9 ) (80.1 ) Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 (341.7 ) (82.3 ) Core Net Income 1 $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 83.9 88.4 Core EPS 1 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 64.3 64.3 1 See Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.51% increased 45 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ; The cost of funds declined 22 bps QoQ partially offset by a 9 bp decrease in the yield on interest earning assets

Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.6 million (3 bps to NIM) in 1Q25 compared to $3.8 million (17 bps to NIM) in 4Q24, $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, and $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24 Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.48% in 1Q25 compared to 2.22% in 4Q24, 1.99% in 3Q24, 2.02% in 2Q24, and 2.01% in 1Q24 The provision for credit losses increased YoY but declined QoQ. Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $4.4 million (27 bps of average loans) in 1Q25 compared to $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24, $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24, $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, and $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24; Net charge-offs in 1Q25 were primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $18.0 million in 1Q25 (compared to $15.3 million in 1Q24 and $58.5 million in 4Q24) generated $0.3 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.2 million in 1Q24 and $0.9 million in 4Q24)

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(0.2) million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 1Q25, $(1.1) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24, $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24, and $(0.8) million ($(0.02) per share, net of tax) in 1Q24

There were no gains on life insurance proceeds in 1Q25 compared to $0.3 million (about $0.01 per share) in 4Q24 and $1,000 (less than $0.01 per share) in 3Q24

The Company sold $36.8 million of loans held for sale during 1Q25 and incurred an additional interest rate mark of $0.2 million due to the change in the loan pool from December 31, 2024; the 4Q24 balance sheet restructuring incurred a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.4 million in 1Q25, up 38.3% YoY but down 9.4% QoQ Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

Seasonal compensational expense was $1.6 million both in 1Q25 and 1Q24; 1Q25 seasonal compensational expenses were largely offset by expense reductions and other adjustments that are not expected to recur in 2Q25

The Company recorded a non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $17.6 million ($0.51 per share) in 1Q25 and a $2.6 million non-recurring pre-payment penalty from the prepayment of FHLB advances ($0.06 per share, net of tax) in 4Q24 Excluding the effects of the prior bullet and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $42.0 million in 1Q25, up 5.4% YoY but down 1.9% QoQ Provision (benefit) for income taxes was $3.9 million in 1Q25 compared to $1.3 million in 1Q24 and $(22.6) million in 4Q24.

The effective tax rate was (65.2)% in 1Q25, 31.5% in 4Q24, 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, and 26.3% in 1Q24 The effective tax rate in 1Q25 was primarily related to the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment; 4Q24 was impacted by the increased benefit of permanent differences relative to pre-tax income (loss); 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 YoY

Change QoQ

Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,672 $ $6,780 $ 6,737 $ 6,748 $ 6,804 (1.9 )% (1.6 )% Total Deposits 7,561 7,450 7,464 7,196 7,081 6.8 1.5 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 46,263 $ $33,318 $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 24,829 86.3 % 38.9 % Nonperforming Assets 64,263 51,318 54,888 55,832 46,254 38.9 25.2 Criticized and Classified Loans 89,673 72,207 68,338 76,485 59,021 51.9 24.2 Criticized and Classified Assets 107,673 90,207 88,965 97,777 80,446 33.8 19.4 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.60 (1 )bp (1 )bp Capital Book Value/Share $ 20.81 $ $21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 (9.7 )% (3.3 )% Tangible Book Value/Share 20.78 20.97 22.29 22.24 22.39 (7.2 ) (0.9 ) Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.79 7.82 7.00 7.12 7.40 39 bps (3 )bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.12 8.04 7.91 8.18 8.32 (20 ) 8 Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 1.2% YoY and 0.1% QoQ

Total loan closings were $174.1 million in 1Q25, $225.2 million in 4Q24, $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, and $130.0 million in 1Q24; the loan pipeline was $211.4 million at March 31, 2025, up 21.5% YoY and 6.3% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of Conference Call Information:



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) At or for the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets (0.43 )% (2.17 )% 0.39 % 0.24 % 0.17 % Return on average equity (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 5.30 3.19 2.20 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.51 5.60 5.63 5.43 5.32 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.50 3.75 4.10 3.95 3.83 Cost of funds 3.13 3.35 3.69 3.54 3.42 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 2.01 1.85 1.53 1.48 1.49 Net interest margin (2) 2.51 2.39 2.10 2.05 2.06 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.65 2.01 1.68 1.77 1.83 Efficiency ratio (3) 72.21 79.01 77.20 82.57 86.07 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,671,922 $ 6,780,268 $ 6,737,261 $ 6,748,140 $ 6,804,117 Total interest-earning assets 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,235,160 Total assets 9,015,880 9,071,879 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,707,505 Total deposits 7,560,956 7,449,504 7,463,783 7,195,940 7,081,498 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,014,927 Stockholders' equity 731,592 673,588 672,762 667,557 669,185 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 22.39 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 702,851 $ 724,539 $ 666,891 $ 665,322 $ 669,827 Tangible stockholders' equity 701,822 705,780 648,035 646,364 650,763 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 730,950 $ 731,958 $ 735,984 $ 733,308 $ 734,192 Common equity Tier 1 capital 683,670 685,004 689,902 686,630 687,458 Total risk-based capital 961,704 962,272 967,242 965,819 965,796 Risk Weighted Assets 6,719,291 6,762,048 6,790,253 6,718,568 6,664,496 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.12 % 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.18 % 8.32 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.17 10.13 10.16 10.22 10.32 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.88 10.82 10.84 10.91 11.02 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.31 14.23 14.24 14.38 14.49 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 8.11 % 7.43 % 7.31 % 7.56 % 7.69 % Equity to total assets 7.80 8.02 7.19 7.31 7.61 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.79 7.82 7.00 7.12 7.40 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 46,263 $ 33,318 $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 24,829 Nonperforming loans 46,263 33,318 34,261 34,540 24,829 Nonperforming assets 64,263 51,318 54,888 55,832 46,254 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 4,427 4,736 3,036 (92 ) 4 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 0.57 0.59 0.61 0.53 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.60 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 62.30 78.24 73.50 74.60 88.10 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 86.54 120.51 117.75 120.58 164.13 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.27 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) - Full-service customer facilities 28 28 28 27 27 (1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding. (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets". (6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets". FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 93,032 $ 94,111 $ 95,780 $ 92,728 $ 92,959 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 21,413 24,111 24,215 18,209 12,541 Dividends 28 31 33 33 33 Other interest income 2,063 1,787 2,565 2,260 3,966 Total interest and dividend income 116,536 120,040 122,593 113,230 109,499 Interest Expense Deposits 57,174 59,728 66,150 60,893 57,865 Other interest expense 6,373 9,077 10,840 9,561 9,237 Total interest expense 63,547 68,805 76,990 70,454 67,102 Net Interest Income 52,989 51,235 45,603 42,776 42,397 Provision for credit losses 4,318 6,440 1,727 809 592 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 48,671 44,795 43,876 41,967 41,805 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 1,521 2,180 1,790 1,583 1,394 Net loss on sale of securities - (72,315 ) - - - Net gain (loss) on sale of loans 630 (3,836 ) 137 26 110 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (152 ) (1,136 ) 974 57 (834 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 697 754 624 669 743 Life insurance proceeds - 284 1 - - Bank owned life insurance 1,574 2,322 1,260 1,223 1,200 Other income 804 725 1,491 658 471 Total noninterest income (loss) 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 3,084 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,896 25,346 22,216 21,723 22,113 Occupancy and equipment 4,092 3,880 3,745 3,713 3,779 Professional services 2,885 2,516 2,752 2,786 2,792 FDIC deposit insurance 1,709 2,005 1,318 1,322 1,652 Data processing 1,868 1,697 1,681 1,785 1,727 Depreciation and amortization 1,373 1,412 1,436 1,425 1,457 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 345 276 135 125 145 Gain on sale of other real estate owned - - (174 ) - - Prepayment penalty on borrowings - 2,572 - - - Impairment of goodwill 17,636 - - - - Other operating expenses 6,872 5,926 5,587 6,168 6,227 Total noninterest expense 59,676 45,630 38,696 39,047 39,892 (Loss) Income Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 11,457 7,136 4,997 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 3,865 (22,612 ) 2,551 1,814 1,313 Net (Loss) Income $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 3,684 Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities (132 ) (90 ) (126 ) (99 ) (104 ) (Loss) Income attributable to common stock $ (9,928 ) $ (49,335 ) $ 8,780 $ 5,223 $ 3,580 Divided by: Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities 34,474 30,519 29,742 29,789 29,742 Weighted average participating securities (542 ) (414 ) (423 ) (458 ) (446 ) Total weighted average common shares outstanding 33,932 30,105 29,319 29,331 29,296 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 (1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented. FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 271,912 $ 152,574 $ 267,643 $ 156,913 $ 210,723 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,831 7,836 7,841 7,846 7,850 Other securities, net 43,319 43,649 63,859 64,166 64,612 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 879,566 911,636 926,731 869,494 509,527 Other securities 570,578 586,269 687,518 679,117 667,156 Loans held for sale 29,624 70,098 - - - Loans 6,741,835 6,745,848 6,818,328 6,777,026 6,821,943 Allowance for credit losses (40,037 ) (40,152 ) (40,342 ) (41,648 ) (40,752 ) Net loans 6,701,798 6,705,696 6,777,986 6,735,378 6,781,191 Interest and dividends receivable 61,510 62,036 64,369 62,752 61,449 Bank premises and equipment, net 18,181 17,852 18,544 19,426 20,102 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 18,475 38,096 32,745 46,331 24,845 Bank owned life insurance 219,748 218,174 217,200 215,940 214,718 Goodwill - 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 1,029 1,123 1,220 1,322 1,428 Right of use asset 43,870 45,800 44,787 46,636 37,631 Other assets 140,955 160,497 152,807 174,283 188,457 Total assets $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 $ 7,253,207 Borrowed funds 421,542 916,054 846,123 1,316,565 671,474 Operating lease liability 44,385 46,443 45,437 47,485 38,674 Other liabilities 121,400 173,003 150,040 161,005 174,143 Total liabilities 8,305,545 8,314,433 8,613,995 8,431,918 8,137,498 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 387 387 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 324,290 326,671 261,274 260,585 260,413 Treasury stock (98,993 ) (101,655 ) (101,633 ) (101,633 ) (101,641 ) Retained earnings 474,472 492,003 547,708 545,345 546,530 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes 2,695 7,133 (40,799 ) (39,316 ) (35,816 ) Total stockholders' equity 702,851 724,539 666,891 665,322 669,827 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 (In thousands) Issued shares 38,678 38,678 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 33,777 33,659 29,069 29,069 29,069 Treasury shares 4,901 5,019 5,019 5,019 5,019 FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest-earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ 64,085 $ 762 $ - $ - $ - Mortgage loans, net 5,261,261 5,358,490 5,337,170 5,338,614 5,353,606 Commercial Business loans, net 1,410,661 1,421,778 1,400,091 1,409,526 1,450,511 Total loans, net 6,671,922 6,780,268 6,737,261 6,748,140 6,804,117 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 895,097 919,587 984,383 691,802 462,934 Other securities, net 585,219 652,755 714,161 663,975 590,204 Total taxable securities 1,480,316 1,572,342 1,698,544 1,355,777 1,053,138 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 43,813 64,531 65,070 65,451 65,939 Total taxable and tax-exempt securities 1,524,129 1,636,873 1,763,614 1,421,228 1,119,077 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 208,777 169,579 208,796 185,626 311,966 Total interest-earning assets 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,235,160 Other assets 546,967 484,397 494,213 475,671 472,345 Total assets $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,707,505 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 98,224 $ 99,669 $ 102,196 $ 103,335 $ 106,212 NOW accounts 2,215,683 2,024,600 1,886,387 2,017,085 1,935,250 Money market accounts 1,716,358 1,686,614 1,673,499 1,714,085 1,725,714 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,596,714 2,681,742 2,884,280 2,443,047 2,406,283 Total due to depositors 6,626,979 6,492,625 6,546,362 6,277,552 6,173,459 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 78,655 87,120 71,965 95,532 73,822 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,705,634 6,579,745 6,618,327 6,373,084 6,247,281 Borrowings 555,466 759,962 886,190 766,984 767,646 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,014,927 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 855,322 869,759 845,456 822,856 834,217 Other liabilities 167,866 188,825 181,149 200,184 189,176 Total liabilities 8,284,288 8,398,291 8,531,122 8,163,108 8,038,320 Equity 731,592 673,588 672,762 667,557 669,185 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,707,505 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,207,813 $ 1,247,775 $ 1,205,154 $ 1,214,926 $ 1,220,233 FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited) For the three months ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Interest Income: Loans held for sale $ 664 $ 7 $ - $ - $ - Mortgage loans, net 72,391 73,252 74,645 71,968 71,572 Commercial Business loans, net 19,977 20,852 21,135 20,760 21,387 Total loans, net 92,368 94,104 95,780 92,728 92,959 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 12,528 13,884 12,443 7,462 3,696 Other securities 8,553 9,887 11,431 10,408 8,504 Total taxable securities 21,081 23,771 23,874 17,870 12,200 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 456 469 474 470 474 Total taxable and tax-exempt securities 21,537 24,240 24,348 18,340 12,674 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 2,063 1,787 2,565 2,260 3,966 Total interest-earning assets 116,632 120,138 122,693 113,328 109,599 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 110 $ 113 $ 122 $ 115 $ 122 NOW accounts 18,915 18,390 18,795 20,007 18,491 Money market accounts 15,372 15,909 17,485 17,326 17,272 Certificate of deposit accounts 22,710 25,258 29,676 23,383 21,918 Total due to depositors 57,107 59,670 66,078 60,831 57,803 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 67 58 72 62 62 Total interest-bearing deposits 57,174 59,728 66,150 60,893 57,865 Borrowings 6,373 9,077 10,840 9,561 9,237 Total interest-bearing liabilities 63,547 68,805 76,990 70,454 67,102 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 53,085 $ 51,333 $ 45,703 $ 42,874 $ 42,497 Included in net interest income above: Episodic items (1) $ 294 $ 648 $ 1,647 $ 369 $ 928 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income 56 2,911 554 177 (187 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 252 191 155 182 271 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Loans held for sale 4.14 % 3.67 % - % - % - % Mortgage loans, net 5.50 5.47 5.59 5.39 5.35 Commercial Business loans, net 5.66 5.87 6.04 5.89 5.90 Total loans, net 5.54 5.55 5.69 5.50 5.46 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 5.60 6.04 5.06 4.31 3.19 Other securities 5.85 6.06 6.40 6.27 5.76 Total taxable securities 5.70 6.05 5.62 5.27 4.63 Tax-exempt securities: (2) Other securities 4.16 2.91 2.91 2.87 2.88 Total taxable and tax-exempt securities 5.65 5.92 5.52 5.16 4.53 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 3.95 4.22 4.91 4.87 5.09 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.51 % 5.60 % 5.63 % 5.43 % 5.32 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.45 % 0.46 % NOW accounts 3.41 3.63 3.99 3.97 3.82 Money market accounts 3.58 3.77 4.18 4.04 4.00 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.50 3.77 4.12 3.83 3.64 Total due to depositors 3.45 3.68 4.04 3.88 3.75 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.34 0.27 0.40 0.26 0.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.41 3.63 4.00 3.82 3.70 Borrowings 4.59 4.78 4.89 4.99 4.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.50 % 3.75 % 4.10 % 3.95 % 3.83 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 2.01 % 1.85 % 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.49 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.10 % 2.05 % 2.06 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.17 % 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X (1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) Deposit Composition March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

1Q25 vs.

4Q24 1Q25 vs.

1Q24 (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 863,714 $ 836,545 $ 860,930 $ 825,327 $ 815,937 3.2 % 5.9 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,592,026 2,650,164 2,875,486 2,435,894 2,529,095 (2.2 ) 2.5 Savings accounts 97,624 98,964 100,279 103,296 105,147 (1.4 ) (7.2 ) Money market accounts 1,681,608 1,686,109 1,659,027 1,710,376 1,717,298 (0.3 ) (2.1 ) NOW accounts 2,393,482 1,854,069 2,003,301 1,774,268 2,003,649 29.1 19.5 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,764,740 6,289,306 6,638,093 6,023,834 6,355,189 7.6 6.4 Total due to depositors 7,628,454 7,125,851 7,499,023 6,849,161 7,171,126 7.1 6.4 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 89,764 53,082 73,372 57,702 82,081 69.1 9.4 Total deposits $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 $ 7,253,207 7.5 % 6.4 % Loan Composition March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 1Q25 vs.

4Q24 1Q25 vs.

1Q24 (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,531,628 $ 2,527,222 $ 2,638,863 $ 2,631,751 $ 2,622,737 0.2 % (3.5) % Commercial real estate 1,953,710 1,973,124 1,929,093 1,894,509 1,925,312 (1.0) 1.5 One-to-four family ― mixed use property 501,562 511,222 515,511 518,510 516,198 (1.9) (2.8) One-to-four family ― residential 269,492 244,282 252,293 261,716 267,156 10.3 0.9 Construction 63,474 60,399 63,674 65,161 60,568 5.1 4.8 Mortgage loans 5,319,866 5,316,249 5,399,434 5,371,647 5,391,971 0.1 (1.3) Small Business Administration 14,713 19,925 19,368 13,957 16,244 (26.2) (9.4) Commercial business and other 1,396,597 1,401,602 1,387,965 1,389,711 1,411,725 (0.4) (1.1) Commercial Business loans 1,411,310 1,421,527 1,407,333 1,403,668 1,427,969 (0.7) (1.2) Gross loans 6,731,176 6,737,776 6,806,767 6,775,315 6,819,940 (0.1) (1.3) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) 10,659 8,072 11,561 1,711 2,003 32.0 432.2 Allowance for credit losses (40,037) (40,152) (40,342) (41,648) (40,752) (0.3) (1.8) Net loans $ 6,701,798 $ 6,705,696 $ 6,777,986 $ 6,735,378 $ 6,781,191 (0.1) % (1.2) % (1) Includes $2.6 million, $2.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.4 million, and $3.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited) Loan Closings For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Multifamily residential $ 21,183 $ 25,232 $ 50,528 $ 27,966 $ 11,805 Commercial real estate 22,916 75,285 56,713 20,573 10,040 One-to-four family - mixed use property 1,842 6,622 5,709 3,980 750 One-to-four family - residential 35,206 739 1,705 689 52,539 Construction 3,275 9,338 5,063 4,594 1,895 Mortgage loans 84,422 117,216 119,718 57,802 77,029 Small Business Administration 1,250 1,368 5,930 - - Commercial business and other 88,404 106,580 91,447 68,162 52,955 Commercial Business loans 89,654 107,948 97,377 68,162 52,955 Total Closings $ 174,076 $ 225,164 $ 217,095 $ 125,964 $ 129,984 Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loan type 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Mortgage loans 6.68 % 7.12 % 7.31 % 7.58 % 6.36 % Commercial Business loans 7.28 7.45 7.75 7.94 8.29 Total loans 6.99 % 7.28 % 7.51 % 7.77 % 7.13 % FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,752 $ 40,161 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential 4 (1 ) - (1 ) - Commercial real estate - 421 - - - One-to-four family - mixed-use property - - - (2 ) - One-to-four family - residential - (41 ) (58 ) (2 ) 13 Small Business Administration (40 ) (4 ) (1 ) (91 ) (5 ) Commercial business and other 4,463 4,361 3,095 4 (4 ) Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 4,427 4,736 3,036 (92 ) 4 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,312 4,546 1,730 804 595 Ending balance $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,752 Gross charge-offs $ 4,471 $ 4,790 $ 3,110 $ 11 $ 58 Gross recoveries 44 54 74 103 54 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.60 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.27 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) - Nonperforming Assets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 25,952 11,031 9,478 13,774 4,669 Commercial real estate 6,703 6,283 6,705 - - One-to-four family - mixed-use property 426 116 369 909 911 One-to-four family - residential 1,225 1,428 1,493 3,633 3,768 Small Business Administration 2,445 2,445 2,445 2,552 2,552 Commercial business and other 9,512 12,015 13,771 13,672 12,929 Total Nonaccrual loans 46,263 33,318 34,261 34,540 24,829 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 46,263 33,318 34,261 34,540 24,829 Other Nonperforming Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - - 665 665 Total Other nonperforming assets - - - 665 665 Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities 18,000 18,000 20,627 20,627 20,760 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 64,263

$ 51,318

$ 54,888

$ 55,832

$ 46,254

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.71 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.53 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 86.5 % 120.5 % 117.7 % 120.6 % 164.1 % FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP (Loss) Earnings The variance in GAAP (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option. Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 GAAP (loss) income before income taxes $ (5,931 ) $ (71,857 ) $ 11,457 $ 7,136 $ 4,997 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss)) 152 1,136 (974 ) (57 ) 834 Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss)) - 72,315 - - - Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss)) - (284 ) (1 ) - - Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss)) 194 3,836 - - - Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income) (56 ) (2,911 ) (554 ) (177 ) 187 Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense) - 2,572 - - - Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various) (167 ) (101 ) (62 ) (85 ) (169 ) Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense) 17,636 - - - - Miscellaneous expense (Professional services) (1 ) 218 10 494 - Core income before taxes 11,827 4,924 9,876 7,311 5,849 Provision for core income taxes 3,896 715 2,153 1,855 1,537 Core net income $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 GAAP diluted (loss)earnings per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax - 0.03 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 0.02 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax - 1.65 - - - Life insurance proceeds - (0.01 ) - - - Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax - 0.09 - - - Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax - (0.06 ) (0.01 ) - - Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax - 0.06 - - - Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax - - - - - Impairment of goodwill 0.51 - - - - Miscellaneous expense, net of tax - - - 0.01 - Loss not attributable to participating securities - 0.03 - - - Core diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 Core net income, as calculated above $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 Average assets 9,015,880 9,060,481 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,707,505 Average equity 731,592 662,190 672,762 667,557 669,185 Core return on average assets (2) 0.35 % 0.19 % 0.34 % 0.25 % 0.20 % Core return on average equity (2) 4.34 % 2.54 % 4.59 % 3.27 % 2.58 % (1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis. FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 GAAP Net interest income $ 52,989 $ 51,235 $ 45,603 $ 42,776 $ 42,397 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (56 ) (2,911 ) (554 ) (177 ) 187 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (252 ) (191 ) (155 ) (182 ) (271 ) Core Net interest income $ 52,681 $ 48,133 $ 44,894 $ 42,417 $ 42,313 GAAP Noninterest income (loss) $ 5,074 $ (71,022 ) $ 6,277 $ 4,216 $ 3,084 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 152 1,136 (974 ) (57 ) 834 Net loss on sale of securities - 72,315 - - - Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale 194 3,836 - - - Life insurance proceeds - (284 ) (1 ) - - Core Noninterest income $ 5,420 $ 5,981 $ 5,302 $ 4,159 $ 3,918 GAAP Noninterest expense $ 59,676 $ 45,630 $ 38,696 $ 39,047 $ 39,892 Prepayment penalty on borrowings - (2,572 ) - - - Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (85 ) (90 ) (93 ) (97 ) (102 ) Impairment of goodwill (17,636 ) - - - - Miscellaneous expense 1 (218 ) (10 ) (494 ) - Core Noninterest expense $ 41,956 $ 42,750 $ 38,593 $ 38,456 $ 39,790 Net interest income $ 52,989 $ 51,235 $ 45,603 $ 42,776 $ 42,397 Noninterest income (loss) 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 3,084 Noninterest expense (59,676 ) (45,630 ) (38,696 ) (39,047 ) (39,892 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net (loss) revenue $ (1,613 ) $ (65,417 ) $ 13,184 $ 7,945 $ 5,589 Core: Net interest income $ 52,681 $ 48,133 $ 44,894 $ 42,417 $ 42,313 Noninterest income 5,420 5,981 5,302 4,159 3,918 Noninterest expense (41,956 ) (42,750 ) (38,593 ) (38,456 ) (39,790 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 16,145 $ 11,364 $ 11,603 $ 8,120 $ 6,441 Efficiency Ratio 72.2 % 79.0 % 77.2 % 82.6 % 86.1 % FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

to CORE NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 GAAP net interest income $ 52,989 $ 51,235 $ 45,603 $ 42,776 $ 42,397 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (56 ) (2,911 ) (554 ) (177 ) 187 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (252 ) (191 ) (155 ) (182 ) (271 ) Tax equivalent adjustment 96 98 100 98 100 Core net interest income FTE $ 52,777 $ 48,231 $ 44,994 $ 42,515 $ 42,413 Episodic items (1) (294 ) (648 ) (1,647 ) (369 ) (928 ) Net interest income FTE excluding episodic items $ 52,483 $ 47,583 $ 43,347 $ 42,146 $ 41,485 Total average interest-earning assets (2) $ 8,471,609 $ 8,590,022 $ 8,712,443 $ 8,358,006 $ 8,238,395 Core net interest margin FTE 2.49 % 2.25 % 2.07 % 2.03 % 2.06 % Net interest margin FTE excluding episodic items 2.48 % 2.22 % 1.99 % 2.02 % 2.01 % GAAP interest income on total loans, net (3) $ 92,368 $ 94,104 $ 95,780 $ 92,728 $ 92,959 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges - loans (56 ) 29 (364 ) (137 ) 123 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (252 ) (216 ) (168 ) (198 ) (295 ) Core interest income on total loans, net $ 92,060 $ 93,917 $ 95,248 $ 92,393 $ 92,787 Average total loans, net (2) $ 6,674,665 $ 6,783,264 $ 6,740,579 $ 6,751,715 $ 6,807,944 Core yield on total loans 5.52 % 5.54 % 5.65 % 5.47 % 5.45 % (1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.

(2) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.

(3) Excludes interest income from loans held for sale. FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS'

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total Equity $ 702,851 $ 724,539 $ 666,891 $ 665,322 $ 669,827 Less: Goodwill - (17,636 ) (17,636 ) (17,636 ) (17,636 ) Core deposit intangibles (1,029 ) (1,123 ) (1,220 ) (1,322 ) (1,428 ) Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $ 701,822 $ 705,780 $ 648,035 $ 646,364 $ 650,763 Total Assets $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 Less: Goodwill - (17,636 ) (17,636 ) (17,636 ) (17,636 ) Core deposit intangibles (1,029 ) (1,123 ) (1,220 ) (1,322 ) (1,428 ) Tangible Assets $ 9,007,367 $ 9,020,213 $ 9,262,030 $ 9,078,282 $ 8,788,261 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.79 % 7.82 % 7.00 % 7.12 % 7.40 % SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation

