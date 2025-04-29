Pakistan Says 'Credible Intelligence' Of Indian Attack Within 36 Hours, Vows Decisive Reply

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Pakistan's Federal Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has“credible intelligence” India intends to carry out military action against it within the next 24-36 hours, using the recent Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

In a statement, Tarar said the alleged planned action was based on“baseless and concocted allegations” of Pakistani involvement in the attack on tourists in Kashmir last week. He rejected what he termed India's“self assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region” and stated it was“reckless and vehemently rejected.”

The statement added that Pakistan, being a“victim of terrorism itself,” understands the pain and has“always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Tarar said Pakistan had offered a“credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts” into the Pahalgam incident. He accused India of choosing not to pursue this path, instead deciding“to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond.”

The statement described“evasion of credible investigations” as“sufficient evidence exposing India's real motives” and criticised what it called making strategic decisions hostage to“public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives.”

Pakistan reiterated that“any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively,” adding that the“onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India.” The statement concluded by reiterating the nation's“resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all cost.”

The minister's statement comes amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the deadly attack in Kashmir.

China said on Monday it hoped for restraint and welcomed measures to de-escalate the situation. The United States urgied them to work towards a“responsible solution“. Washington has previously played a role in calming tensions between India and Pakistan, which gained independence in 1947.

Since the Kashmir attack, Delhi and Islamabad have taken measures against each other. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, while Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.