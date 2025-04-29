403
Mediation The Backbone Of Qatar's Foreign Policy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi affirmed that Qatar considers mediation the backbone of its foreign policy, given its numerous engagements on issues and conflicts that began in the Middle East and then expanded to more distant geographic locations such as Africa, Latin America, Europe (such as the Russian and Ukrainian crises), and Asia.
In an interview during the second day of the 2025 Global Security Forum, held in Doha in its seventh edition under the theme "The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security," he explained that Qatari mediation has included many countries that have trusted the state's tools to help resolve their disputes and bring the conflicting parties together to reach peaceful solutions through constructive dialogue.
HE al-Khulaifi noted that mediation is contagious, with a spirit of constructive initiative spreading among countries that have increasingly stepped up their conflict resolution efforts over the past year and a half, which is considered a positive sign.
Regarding Qatar's mediation in a number of distant countries, HE Dr. al-Khulaifi emphasized that Qatar's culture is built on extending a helping hand to friends, which has contributed to building a positive reputation for the state and its efforts to bring viewpoints closer and provide practical solutions to crises.
He pointed out that the Gaza Strip has received the attention of Qatar, which has been involved in mediation since the first day of this war. He highlighted Qatar's contributions, which enabled it and its partners to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas in November 2023 and January 2025.
HE the Minister said that this issue has been met with hope at times and disappointment at other times due to the ongoing changes and fluctuations it has undergone. He highlighted the numerous rounds of negotiations held in Doha and Cairo, emphasizing the need to address this issue positively, avoid pessimism, and continue to exert the necessary diligence.
Concerning the US-Iranian talks, HE al-Khulaifi noted that Iran is a neighbouring country, and that Qatar has been dealing with it for several years on the basis of mutual respect and transparency. Qatar has always considered dialogue an effective tool for resolving disputes and contentious issues, appreciating the efforts of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman in launching this process between the US and Iran, which is the best path to peace in the region.
In relation to the Syrian file, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Qatar has fully believed in the justice of the Syrian cause for over 14 years, and has remained steadfast in its stance and policy on this issue. It has been determined to present its supportive stance to the Syrian people against the brutal former regime.
He emphasized that there is a bright future for the Syrian people and that the new Syrian government is in constant communication with Qatar, and there is a continuous effort to move forward towards the development of the Syrian people.
HE al-Khulaifi also explained that Qatar is involved in numerous internal Syrian projects, including the launch of an initiative aimed at providing electricity to Syria via Jordan, and the announcement, in partnership with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, of a settlement of Syria's debts to the World Bank, enabling it to assist in establishing new development projects, stressing that Qatar will spare no effort to stand with the brotherly Syrian people.
Regarding the Yemeni issue, he said during the Global Security Forum that the overall situation remains complex, and that dialogue and direct engagement between all parties is essential to achieving a peaceful resolution, adding that efforts have been made, under the auspices of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, to establish a framework aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Speaking on the Lebanese file, HE Dr. al- Khulaifi described recent developments as a positive start, marked by the election of a president and the appointment of a stable, permanent government. This has been lacking for many years, leading to a political vacuum that lasted for months. He noted that things are now moving in the right direction. He praised the positive steps taken on the Lebanese issue, which are encouraging to the Lebanese people. These steps include the banking secrecy law, which will lead to positive results.
HE al-Khulaifi called on Israel to cease its attacks in southern Lebanon, noting that Qatar will continue its call for the implementation of its commitments and for enabling the Lebanese government to carry out its work. He explained that Qatar will continue its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, increase military assistance, and ensure that Lebanon enjoys stability by strengthening its security and infrastructure.
On Qatari-US relations, HE al-Khulaifi stated that the country's relationship with the US at the institutional level has not witnessed any change, remaining constant with each successive US administration. He noted that Qatar has engaged constructively with many administrations, contributing to the advancement of bilateral relations. He highlighted that Qatar enjoys a distinguished relationship with President of the US of America, Donald Trump, where they have worked with US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, on many issues, particularly those related to the Gaza Strip. He noted that there is good and positive cooperation with the Trump administration.
On the other hand, HE al-Khulaifi affirmed that Qatar has a distinguished relationship with the GCC countries, and that the joint council's work has witnessed remarkable development over the past period. He added that Qatar is committed to working to contribute to the advancement of this key regional organization.
Regarding the Afghan issue, he stressed the importance of consolidating the concept of dialogue that supports the interests of the Afghan people and presenting positive initiatives, highlighting that Qatar has presented numerous initiatives related to education.
At the conclusion of his dialogue during the 2025 Global Security Forum, HE al-Khulaifi called on the international community to take new steps to find appropriate mechanisms to resolve these conflicts and move forward towards peaceful solutions, which have always been the best option throughout history.
