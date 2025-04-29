Department Press Briefing April 29, 2025

2:21 p.m. EDT

MS BRUCE: Great. Hi, everyone.

QUESTION: Hello.

MS BRUCE: All right. Thanks for being here. And for everyone watching at home, thank you very much, and for CSPAN covering this always live, which I appreciate. All righty. So obviously a little bit of an announcement: Happy 100 days. I know this was on your calendar. Wasn’t it? It should be. Happy 100 days, everyone.

Just hours after President Trump took the oath of office, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was confirmed in a historic bipartisan vote of 99-0. From day one, he got right to work, and I can certainly attest to that.

As I said in my first briefing, Secretary Rubio promised to deliver a foreign policy grounded in President Trump’s vision – one that would make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

One hundred days later that promise is being kept. Secretary Rubio has returned the department to the fundamentals of diplomacy, engaging in the persuasion and power of face-to-face meetings around the globe, reminding our partners that being friends with the United States brings benefits that improve the quality of everyone’s lives.

Here at the State Department, we are rewarding performance based on merit, demanding accountability for every tax dollar spent, and ensuring every policy serves the interests of the American people. To restore integrity and results-driven foreign assistance, the department and USAID have saved the American taxpayers billions of dollars by ending outdated and misaligned foreign aid programs. Instead, we are prioritizing core U.S. policies. That includes the lifesaving response in Uganda, where more than 75 American experts worked hand in hand with local officials to officially end Uganda’s 2025 Ebola outbreak – a tremendous global health achievement.

The Secretary has traveled extensively – and don’t I know it – to 15 countries, deepening U.S. diplomatic ties and securing major foreign policy wins, from Panama’s decision to withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative to his leadership in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the table to discuss a path towards peace, leading the nations closer to peace than ever before.

His efforts to protect our homeland are having a global impact. We’ve designated six violent Mexican cartels, along with TdA and MS-13, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations to block their financial networks and bar their entry into the United States. Our border is more secure than ever, and illegal crossings at our southwest border have dropped by 95 percent since 2024. This is due to President Trump’s leadership and Secretary Rubio’s historic action to secure agreements with Guatemala, Panama, and El Salvador to intercept and deport illegal aliens who enter their territories.

And to further build regional peace, Secretary Rubio signed a Declaration of Principles between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, launching a pathway to stability in the region. In the Middle East, he is actively working with Israel, Arab partners, and the European Union to shape post-war governance in Gaza and lay the groundwork for Arab-led reconstruction efforts aligning with President Trump’s long-term vision for peace in the region.

He also has reinforced the United States as the premier strategic partner for Gulf allies, resulting in two landmark investment commitments from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for technology, defense, and infrastructure. Those deals total 2 trillion in investments.

We’ve also brought Americans home. Through diplomacy, we’ve helped secure the release of dozens of unjustly detained U.S. citizens, bringing them back to their families where they belong. We’ve reinstated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, sanctioned Iran’s shadow oil fleet and Houthi financiers, as well as designated the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. These steps send a clear message: Under this administration, there will be consequences for supporting terrorism.

One hundred days in, the results are undeniable. This is American diplomacy the American people deserve: decisive, accountable, and unapologetically America First.

And I do believe that you may have some questions. Andrea Mitchell, who is now surprised. Hi. Good afternoon.

QUESTION: It was all a setup. (Laughter.)

MS BRUCE: She is – well, she was thinking she had some extra time, but this morning, today, this afternoon – it’s morning somewhere. In Los Angeles it’s the morning. In Hawaii it’s very early. What can I do for you? Or would you want – should I ask – I will go to Matt Lee first.

QUESTION: (Laughter.) I’ll start.

MS BRUCE: Well, no, I’m —

QUESTION: I thought you were prepared.

MS BRUCE: Shall we?

QUESTION: Fine —

MS BRUCE: (Laughter.) Finally, I’m asking the questions.

QUESTION: It is fine with me.

MS BRUCE: All right. Here’s what we’ll do. We will go with Matt, and then I will come back to you.

QUESTION: I just have two very brief —

MS BRUCE: You set that up is who set this up.

QUESTION: I did not. (Laughter.)

MS BRUCE: All right, sir.

QUESTION: Wait a second.

MS BRUCE: And now I’ve missed you. Everyone missed you. It was notably different —

QUESTION: Yes, I’m sorry I was away.

MS BRUCE: — here in the room with you gallivanting around London for some reason, but here we are now. We’re all together.

QUESTION: (Laughter.) Waiting for the Secretary who never showed up.

MS BRUCE: Oh, well.

QUESTION: But anyway, so – listen, since last week – since I was away last week, and I know this came up last week, so I – but I just want to try and get a fine point – put a fine point on it, which is that tomorrow is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, the – and the end of the Vietnam War. There have been reports that the U.S. has told, instructed, or otherwise advised diplomats – U.S. diplomats – in Vietnam not to attend commemoration ceremonies. Is that true? Because the answer that we keep getting is that the U.S. and Vietnam are strong partners and this and this, and they invited people but (inaudible) – but there’s no decision one way or another. So is it correct that they’ve been told or advised not to attend?

MS BRUCE: Well, you know as well as most people here, if not even better, after decades that I’m not going to discuss conversations that we’ve had with our diplomats here or overseas. But I will, in the event people are curious about the answer you expect – I will provide you an answer and everyone else as well. The United States and Vietnam have a robust bilateral relationship and we are committed to deepening and broadening those ties. We look forward to working with the Vietnamese Government and the people of Vietnam to address shared challenges and opportunities. And considering, again, half a century ago when that ended, we now of course have a generation – my generation – that it is amazing to be able to say that, to have this relationship with Vietnam as a good relationship and one that is bilateral and robust. So that is a very good example of what can happen over the time of about 50 years.

Did you have a second question?

QUESTION: Okay. Well – yeah, but just on this.

MS BRUCE: Sure.

QUESTION: I mean, so are U.S. diplomats going to be participating in these —

MS BRUCE: I’m not going to answer that question. I’m not going to discuss what has been suggested or not suggested —

QUESTION: All right.

MS BRUCE: — or communications with our allies and – or our diplomats in foreign countries.

Yes, sir.

QUESTION: Thanks.

MS BRUCE: Thank you.

QUESTION: I have two questions. The first: There’s reporting today that 4,000 visas for students with criminal records were revoked in the first 100 days of the administration. That’s a number that’s higher than we’ve seen before, so I wanted to see if I could get more fidelity on that, and then I had a different topic.

MS BRUCE: Well, I know that Consular Affairs and the State Department do not discuss the details of visas. We do not provide statistics. We do not discuss numbers. And so I would just remind people that certainly I wouldn’t comment on a number that has been printed somewhere. What I can tell you is that it’s something that we don’t provide.

QUESTION: And then separately, there’s reporting that Iraq has arrested an ISIS suspect linked to the New Orleans terror attack on New Years. Is – does State have any comment on that or any participation?

MS BRUCE: I spoke with the Secretary a little earlier. I did not ask him about that, so let’s take that back, and I certainly would hope to speak with him again and can ask him that and we’ll get that back to you, certainly.

And now Andrea Mitchell. Yes.

QUESTION: I wanted to ask about Ukraine.

MS BRUCE: Okay.

QUESTION: Russia has continuous – continuously been bombing Ukraine – Kyiv the other day, more bombing overnight – after calling for a ceremonial ceasefire, a three-day ceasefire next week to honor – so they can celebrate and honor their World War II victory. But they have still not agreed – believe almost 50 days since it was first proposed – to the ceasefire, the 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has accepted. And now as well Foreign Minister Lavrov in an interview has said that the Russian position includes the demilitarization – he says de-Nazification, which is a false statement – but the demilitarization of Ukraine as one – as part of their agenda as well as the lifting of sanctions, withdrawing lawsuits, canceling arrest warrants, and the like. First of all, the U.S. reaction to the continual bombing in Ukraine by Russia; and second of all, the Russian demand for demilitarizing – would the U.S. ever consider requiring the demilitarizing of Ukraine as a condition of a peace plan?

MS BRUCE: Well, you know I can’t and would not discuss what the options were or what’s on the minds of our diplomats. And I understand and I hear from people outside of this briefing room and certainly from all of you, and it’s your job to ask, but that is not something we can do. It’s – it’s harmful to get ahead of what our experts, what our diplomats, what the Secretary of State, what the President of the United States – the most powerful people in the world meeting to find a resolution to this. And discussing it or speculating does not help. It increases, I think, fear and confusion. So I won’t do that.

But I do have something I can tell you that the Secretary said to me about the situation just a short time ago, Andrea Mitchell. We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict. How we proceed from here is a decision that belongs now to the President. If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process.

QUESTION: Well, he said on Meet the Press that this week was going to be pivotal. I’m paraphrasing.

MS BRUCE: Oh, sure. This sounds like a pivotal statement to me.

QUESTION: Yeah. So is there some sort of a timeframe to what he’s just said?

MS BRUCE: Well, he said now. He said now is the time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties in the conflict, and if there is not progress – which we leave, of course – I’m not going to speculate on what that timeline means to the President or to the Secretary. But that is a very distinct statement from the Secretary. Both the Secretary and the President are very transparent men, and the American people have been watching this process openly, which itself is kind of a new experience. But that is what he said to me just a little bit ago.

All right.

QUESTION: Can you speak to his level of frustration with the process? It seems to be reflected in his statement.

MS BRUCE: Well, no, I’m – I will not channel the Secretary. He, again, is very available, and he has been. Again, you saw him this weekend on television, and he’s a very clear, often unguarded, transparent man who cares about the nature of what is transpiring on this planet in a very unique position to make a difference. And that is what he wants to do.

Yes, sir.

QUESTION: Thank you, Tammy. Just to follow up on what the Secretary has said, you quoted him as saying “concrete proposals need to be delivered” by both sides. Proposals on what?

MS BRUCE: Well, obviously, to end the conflict.

QUESTION: So you expect —

MS BRUCE: I mean, we’re – clearly, it’s about what they’ve been working toward, is a ceasefire – a complete, full, durable ceasefire, right? Not a three-day moment so you can celebrate something else – a complete, durable, ceasefire and an end to the conflict.

QUESTION: Does this mean that the proposals that the United States had on the table – is it off the table now that you’re seeking —

MS BRUCE: I’m not going to speculate on what the statement has – that’s been made here means about things that have existed or have been discussed before. It’s just what he has said today, and I think it’s clear.

QUESTION: Fair enough. And my second question: On North Korea, they acknowledged finally that they apparently have sent their men, their soldiers, to fight for Russia in Ukraine. Does this change your approach, your view to the conflict at all? And any response that you could come up with?

MS BRUCE: Well, we know this is pretty simple. North Korea is not being helpful. They’re not being helpful. There are other nations that also are facilitating this carnage, and their actions make it possible to continue. Third countries, like North Korea, have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war and they bear responsibility for it.

QUESTION: China?

MS BRUCE: We continue – North Korea. I’m speaking about North Korea and third – other third countries like North Korea. We continue to be concerned by North Korea’s direct involvement in the war. North Korea’s military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end. Russia’s training of North Korean soldiers directly violates Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874, and 2270, which collectively impose a broad prohibition on providing or receiving military training or assistance to or from the DPRK.

All right. Yes, sir. Go ahead.

QUESTION: There’s a —

QUESTION: Thank you. Middle – on the Middle East. UN rights chief Volker Türk today called for concerted efforts to end the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. And Amnesty International accused Israel of committing a livestreamed genocide against Palestinians. We heard President Trump on Friday acknowledge the suffering of the people in Gaza and the need for aid to go in. What is the department’s view of the ongoing blockade? And will the Secretary push to lift it? And I have a second question.

MS BRUCE: President Trump said just a few days ago that there is a very big need for medicine and food – regarding, of course, Gaza and Gaza aid – and that we are taking care of it —

QUESTION: What does that mean?

MS BRUCE: — and again, within the framework of the negotiations, the actions, the efforts, as we’ve discussed I think every briefing, which is appropriate. I think the President of the United States making that statement makes clear that actions being considered and taking – taken and that the President is working on it.

QUESTION: So – so “we are taking care of it.” How will that translate into actual actions?

MS BRUCE: Well, we’re – we’ll find out.

QUESTION: Okay.

MS BRUCE: He’s not a slow man. Also the United States, of course, supports the flow of humanitarian aid with safeguards to ensure assistance is not diverted, looted, or misused by terrorist groups such as Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. But for – as for – one thing we certainly – I think I can say generally about the President is that when he says something, he acts and he doesn’t lollygag. And in this particular case, with both men setting these first hundred days as the hallmark of the nature of where they’ve both been personally committed – Secretary Rubio and President Trump – it is on peace and ceasefires for both Ukraine and Russia, and certainly in Gaza. And his noting what he wants to accomplish in that regard – again, there’s a very big need for medicine, food, and we’re taking care of it. So it will not be long, I’m sure, to see the results of his work.

QUESTION: There was a second question.

MS BRUCE: Yes, sir.

QUESTION: Senator Sanders is —

MS BRUCE: Yes, sir. Go ahead, please.

QUESTION: Thanks, Tammy. I wanted to move on to a country which is a neighbor, in fact – Canada. Unless I’m mistaken, I haven’t seen any reaction – official reaction by the White House or the State Department or officials on the election —

MS BRUCE: Oh, I have one. I have a reaction, yes.

QUESTION: — victory last night of Mark Carney as the prime minister.

MS BRUCE: Yes. Yes, indeed.

QUESTION: And he pledged today that a united Canada would confront the President. Your thoughts?

MS BRUCE: Well, here’s what we can say about Canada. The United States extends its congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his party on their win in Canada’s recent federal elections. The U.S.-Canada relationship remains one of the most extensive in the world. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney’s government, particularly on key issues such as trade fairness, combatting illegal immigration, halting the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, and countering the Chinese Communist Party influence in our hemisphere.

All right. Yeah, Daphne.

QUESTION: Thank you. On Syria. We’re reporting that the Syrian foreign minister is set to meet with senior U.S. State Department officials later today in New York. Who will he meet from State, and what will Washington’s message be to him on sanctions relief?

MS BRUCE: Well, of course we know that – we can confirm that some representatives of the Syrian interim authorities are in New York for various UN meetings, but you knew that. We continue to assess our Syria policy cautiously and will judge the interim authorities by their actions. We are not normalizing diplomatic relations with Syria at this time, and I can preview nothing for you regarding any meetings. I have no meetings at all to be able to describe or to confirm for you.

QUESTION: Follow-up, please?

QUESTION: Okay.

QUESTION: On Syria.

MS BRUCE: Are you – you have a follow-up? One follow-up.

QUESTION: I have another question on Cuba, but if there’s other questions on –

MS BRUCE: All right. Go ahead. Cuba.

QUESTION: Okay. Cuba today arrested high-profile dissident José Daniel Ferrer for violating the terms of his parole just three months after releasing him from jail as part of a Vatican-brokered deal with the Biden administration. And Félix Navarro, another high-profile dissident, was also arrested. Does the State Department have any reaction to these arrests?

MS BRUCE: Yes we do. We strongly condemn the brutal treatment and unjust detention of Cuban patriots José Daniel Ferrer and his wife and young son, as well as Félix Navarro and other pro-democracy activists. We call for the immediate release of the hundreds of unjustly detained political prisoners and prisoners of conscience that the Cuban regime holds.

All right. Now, who was – somebody in the back, we were following up here?

QUESTION: On Syria, follow-up.

MS BRUCE: Syria?

QUESTION: Yes.

MS BRUCE: Yes, please. Go ahead.

QUESTION: In the jails in Syria there are around 9,500 terrorists from ISIS. And I wonder whether the United States is going to ease the sanctions so the – those terrorists in Syria don’t take advantage of the situation there. Also, there was yesterday civil unrest near Damascus. I wonder whether you have any comment on that. Thank you.

MS BRUCE: I cannot comment on the nature of what’s happening inside of Syria or the nature of the reaction of our government or of the State Department. I’m sorry about that.

Yes, sir.

QUESTION: Thank you. Spain and Portugal suffered yesterday a massive blackout. Has the United States provided any support to them, and does it have any information of what were the causes?

MS BRUCE: Well —

QUESTION: (Inaudible.)

MS BRUCE: Yeah, we’re all curious about that. It was kind of terrifying to see, for all of our friends in Spain and Portugal. One thing I can tell you – of interest, of course, also to the State Department – is that there was no impact on the operation of our missions in Spain or Portugal. Electricity was fully restored to our missions as of this morning. And at this point, I could just refer you to the Governments of Portugal and Spain for further information about what has happened. I know they’re looking into it, obviously. But at this point I have nothing further.

All right. Yes.

QUESTION: Thank you, Tammy. Following up on your comments from Secretary Rubio on the Ukraine proposals, our understanding is Ukraine and the Europeans have presented a counter-proposal to what was put on the table by the United States. Is this – should we take this as a rejection of their counter-proposal?

MS BRUCE: I think you should take it as what the Secretary meant, which is that what is happening now is that what we expect from them are concrete proposals –

QUESTION: But if they presented one —

MS BRUCE: — on how to end the situation. So that’s his statement. I would not expand on it, as those are the words he used for me – I think it’s very distinct – that now we are at the time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end the conflict. How we proceed from here is now a decision of the President’s. If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators of the process.

QUESTION: And does he have any follow-on conversations planned with his Ukrainian and European counterparts? I saw he spoke with his UK counterpart.

MS BRUCE: Nothing that I can report as of this moment, but clearly this is not a closing of the door; this is now a step, a next step, which I hope that we are able to see.

Yes, sir.

QUESTION: Thank you so much. Do you think that in first hundred days President Trump was able to make America more great again, make America more richer again, make America more safer again?

MS BRUCE: Are you setting me up? Are you setting me up?

QUESTION: (Laughter.) No, I’m just asking your opinion. I’m just asking your opinion.

MS BRUCE: (Laughter.) The ultimate freezing moment. I am standing here because of my faith in the President of the United States prior to him winning this particular election, knowing from his past what he’s accomplished. We – of course, the American people have felt the same way in returning him to this office after a four years that were not good for the people of this country, economically or otherwise.

There are an extraordinary number of accomplishments ranging from the closed border; inflation going down; people at tables to discuss peace and ceasefires that never anyone had imagined or was able to accomplish previously; in addition to the nature of or the idea that – the State Department, as an example – that we have a responsibility when it comes to the money that is spent; that American taxpayers might have been the forgotten man and woman of the past, but they are more remembered again, and that the money that we spend is theirs that they have worked for; and a commitment to the values and the nature of what matters to the United States.

So we’re doing these larger issues, but also, of course, every day we discuss the nature of what’s happening in the world based on those values, and these men and women deciding to live their lives, including the men and women who I speak of often in this room, who anonymously spend their lives – decades in many cases – to help make sure that the people leading this country of either party have the information they need to make sure this nation is safe and secure.

We now have an administration that is implementing those values and making it clear to the American people, and it’s been 100 days and already we know that tremendous change has happened, and it will continue to happen under the leadership of President Trump, his entire cabinet. But I’m standing at the State Department because of the leadership of Marco Rubio, and it’s an exciting and good time for the globe. So the answer is yes.

QUESTION: Yesterday, a State Department press statement says that the United States is in touch with the leadership of both Pakistan and India, and they’re trying to —

MS BRUCE: That is correct.

QUESTION: — trying to (inaudible). Do you have any something to say about this?

MS BRUCE: Yes. The Secretary also gave me a note about that as well, sir. So we are reaching out – regarding the Kashmir situation, India and Pakistan – that he said we are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation. The Secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He is encouraging other national leaders, other foreign ministers, to also reach out to the countries on this issue.

So it is – again, as I’ve noted, every day action is being taken, in this case the Secretary speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan, and we’ll – we expect certainly the impact he’s usually had with the individuals he’s spoken with and certainly with President Trump’s leadership, India and Pakistan having those conversations. It’s very important for them.

QUESTION: A follow-up?

MS BRUCE: And yes, sir. Yes.

QUESTION: There were, on Monday, 68 mostly Ethiopian migrants killed in a detention center in Yemen. Are you in a position to confirm now that this was U.S. military – the result of U.S. military action?

MS BRUCE: I’m not prepared to speak about that. What I can tell you is that Houthi attacks continue to hinder international trade routes in the Red Sea region and have cost the global economy billions. That must stop. And we are aware of various reports in the region, and we are referring questions first to the Department of Defense, but also I will have us take this back to see what more we can have for you later this week regarding that issue. Absolutely.

QUESTION: And just —

QUESTION: Can I get a follow-up on Pakistan?

MS BRUCE: All right. Pakistan, certainly.

QUESTION: A Pakistani minister made a statement about performing dirty work for the United States while also denying the existence of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in Pakistan. What is the State Department’s response to that?

MS BRUCE: Well, as I’ve noted, the only thing I’m really prepared to discuss here is the fact that the Secretary of State is going to be speaking with the foreign ministers of both countries.

QUESTION: And will that be raised? Will that be raised?

MS BRUCE: What I call tell you – obviously, we’re also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we – as you know, at multiple levels, I have to say – are in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan, not just at the foreign minister level, certainly, but at multiple levels. We, of course, are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this. But I have no additional details in that regard.

QUESTION: Can I have a follow-up, please? On Pakistan —

MS BRUCE: Yes, ma’am.

QUESTION: Tammy —

MS BRUCE: Yes, ma’am.

QUESTION: Can you comment on whether there has been any further collaboration between the United States and Pakistan since Pakistan facilitated the arrest of an ISIS suspect last month?

MS BRUCE: Yeah, I recall that we appreciated that arrest when it occurred, and I said so here at this podium. But at this point, I think what we should all be looking for is the results of the conversations the Secretary has today with the foreign ministers of both of those countries.

QUESTION: Please, Tammy, on Pakistan, a follow-up, please?

MS BRUCE: Yes, certainly. Go ahead.

QUESTION: Congratulations on your 100-days completion.

MS BRUCE: Thank you, sir.

QUESTION: So the Secretary, Señor Rubio, already spoke to Pakistan foreign minister in these 100 days, but the problem is that the entire U.S. Congress has voted that the election last year were rigged. Recently, your congressional leaders went to Pakistan, which includes a general, a very respectable general. He said that things are not going well and unelected leaders are ruling Pakistan illegally. So —

MS BRUCE: Well, yeah. Yes, this is —

QUESTION: Yeah, are these —

MS BRUCE: We have a very specific environment right now with very specific requirements that the Secretary of State is taking care of and engaging in, and we’re going to leave it at that. And as a matter of fact, and we have – I’ve got an event I need to be going to regarding —

QUESTION: Just one on Afghanistan? Just one on Afghanistan – this —

MS BRUCE: Yeah. As a matter of fact, we’ll take one more question, perhaps on this – on this issue. The young man there with the glasses there in the center here. Yes, sir.

QUESTION: Thank you, Tammy. Moving to Indo-Pacific a little bit, first question on Taiwan. This is – today marks the first hundred days of Trump Administration but also marks the hundredth days that we don’t have an AIT chairperson yet. So when can we expect a new chair – AIT chairperson?

The second question being that I don’t think Secretary Rubio has traveled to Asia. Does he have any plan to travel to Asia in near future and meeting with his Chinese counterpart in the near future? Thank you.

MS BRUCE: Well, I don’t have an answer to the first question. We can perhaps take that back and see if we can get something for you.

And at this point in time, I don’t have anything to report to you about the Secretary’s travel, but what I will tell you is to – what I am going to here is the Secretary meeting with families of Japanese abductees. He is going to be meeting with a delegation of the Japanese legislative members, family members, and advocates for Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. We will have a readout for you that will be released following that meeting. And that is what I’m heading to now. Thank you all very much. We are very – very exciting week, and happy 100 days. Thank you, everybody. Thank you.

(The briefing was concluded at 2:52 p.m.)

# # #