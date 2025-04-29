Mexico's Water Deliveries And Steps To Meet 1944 Water Treaty Requirements

At the conclusion of high-level U.S.-Mexican discussions held in April regarding Mexico’s treaty deliveries of Rio Grande water to the United States, Mexico has committed to actions to reduce the shortfalls in Mexico’s deliveries by the end of the five-year water cycle on October 24. The United States accepted Mexico’s proposal to increase water deliveries through multiple sources, ensuring a diversification of water supplies requested by Texas stakeholders. These deliveries will come on top of 110,000 acre-feet of water already made in the current water year that started October 25, 2024. Mexico’s commitment includes: