Trinidad And Tobago's Election - United States Department Of State

The United States congratulates Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We commend the people of Trinidad and Tobago for their continued commitment to democratic values and institutions, demonstrated through the peaceful and orderly conduct of their free and fair national elections.

The United States and Trinidad and Tobago share a strong and enduring partnership rooted in deep historic ties, regional cooperation, and shared goals for prosperity and security. We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar and her administration to strengthen our collaboration on energy security, economic prosperity, and countering transnational crime.