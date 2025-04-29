Secretary Rubio's Call With Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp - United States Department Of State

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. Secretary Rubio thanked the Netherlands for hosting the upcoming NATO Summit and welcomed Dutch procurement of U.S.-origin defense capabilities, noting that U.S. companies must not be sidelined in Europe’s rearmament process. He reiterated President Trump’s call for NATO Allies to spend five percent of GDP on defense spending. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed further cooperation on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. They also discussed ways to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship and ensure that cutting-edge technology does not go to our strategic adversaries.