Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgiev - United States Department Of State


2025-04-29 10:14:52

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.  They discussed further strengthening bilateral defense and energy cooperation.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of energy diversification, the arrival of Bulgaria’s first F-16s and importance of investment screening mechanisms to protect Bulgaria and NATO from outside threats to critical infrastructure.   

