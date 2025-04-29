Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Japanese Abductee Delegation - United States Department Of State


The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met a visiting Japanese delegation led by the Head of the Parliamentary Association on Abduction Issues Representative Furuya Keiji and family members of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.  He reaffirmed U.S. support for Japan in achieving an immediate resolution of the abductions issue.  He expressed his condolences for Arimoto Akihiro, who was unable to reunite with his daughter Keiko before he passed away February 15.  The Deputy Secretary also thanked the visiting delegation, particularly family members of the abductees, for their continued advocacy on behalf of their loved ones and for sharing their stories.

