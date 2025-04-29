New Sanctions Targeting Iran's Ballistic Missile Program - United States Department Of State

The United States is sanctioning six entities and six individuals based in Iran and China for their role in a network procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Today’s action, which targets this network that has facilitated the procurement of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate from China to Iran, is taken in support of the United States’ maximum pressure campaign to curtail Iran’s ballistic missile program and disrupt the activities of the IRGC, as outlined in the President’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 of February 4, 2025.

The United States will continue to hold accountable those who seek to advance Iran’s ballistic missile program, to include its procurement of propellant ingredients used for ballistic missiles.

The Department of the Treasury’s action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their supporters. For more information, please refer to Treasury’s Press Release.