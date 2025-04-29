Suryavanshi Takes Indian Cricket By Storm

The baby-faced big-hitter from Bihar's Samastipur was the toast of the nation after becoming the youngest to smash an IPL hundred and his 35-ball century was also the second fastest of the league.

Reward and applause followed in equal measure as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for his dazzling performance.

“I had the opportunity to meet Vaibhav and his father in 2024... After his outstanding performance in the IPL, I congratulated him over phone. He will also be given a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh by the state government.

“I wish that he creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,” Kumar posted on X.

The cricketing world, meanwhile, was still trying to figure out just how could a 14-year-old hammer 11 towering sixes and seven fours and accumulate 94 of his 101-run knock in boundaries.

The spectacular show took place on Monday night when his team Rajasthan Royals knocked the wind out of Gujarat Titans' sail with his singular effort.

“What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi – remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!” wrote India's former World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, summing up the question that would be on a lot of minds this morning.

Amid all this, his parents mostly thanked all those who backed their son. Father Sanjiv, who sold his farm land to fuel Vaibhav's ambition, said,“He has made our village, Bihar and the whole of India proud.”

“We could not be happier and are celebrating. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals who worked on him extensively in the last three-four months,” he added.

Royals invested in Suryavanshi's talent by spending Rs 1.10 crore at the mega auction last year, almost four times his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

He has already played for the India U-19s and made his first-class debut against Mumbai in January 2024.

Royals had called Suryavanshi for trials in Nagpur where the franchise batting coach Vikram Rathour was instantly impressed by the teenager's talent.

Monday's blitzkrieg came after a whirlwind 34-run knock on IPL debut by Suryavanshi that came off 20 balls and featured the first-ball six that fixed the spotlight firmly on his cherubic face.

“It was a normal thing for me. I have played Under-19 for India and also at the domestic level, where I have hit first ball sixes. I was not under pressure to play out the first 10 balls. In my mind I was clear that if the ball comes in my radar, I will hit it,” Suryavanshi told the IPLT20 website.

The youngster from Bihar's Samastipur was born a good three years after the IPL got underway so his marauding knock makes him the first player who is younger than the league itself to score a hundred in it.

“I am what I am because of my parents. My mother, for the sake of my practice schedule, wakes up at 3 in the morning after going to sleep at 11, sleeping barely three hours.

“She then prepares meals for me. My father left his work to support me. My elder brother is taking care of his work and the household is running with great difficulty. But papa is backing me,” he said.

“...God ensures that those who work hard never fail. The results that we are seeing and the success that I am achieving is because of my parents.”

Suryavanshi's childhood coach Manish Ojha expects his ward to break into India's T20 team in the next one or two years.

“As a coach, it is a proud moment for me. For a state like Bihar, which is not strong in sports, it is like ray of sunlight. He would have motivated many people, he has put Bihar on the map of cricket in India,” Ojha told PTI videos.

